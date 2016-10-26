Meridian High football kicks off playoffs Thursday at Madison

The high school football playoffs start Thursday with eight first-round games, including Meridian’s 7 p.m. kickoff at Rexburg’s Madison High.
The Warriors (4-5) qualified for the 5A state playoffs the third year in a row, but they are seeking their first playoff win since winning the state title in 2007. Meridian went one-and-done the past two years with a 55-33 loss to Lewiston in 2015 and a 55-33 loss to Coeur d’Alene in 2014.
Madison (7-2) is anchored by 6-5, 260-pound defensive lineman Zeke Birch, a Boise State commit.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN HITS THE ROAD
The Trojans (4-5) begin their 10th straight trip to the 2A playoffs at 6 p.m. Thursday at perennial power Declo (7-2).
Nampa Christian won two in a row to claim the fourth and final playoff spot in the 2A WIC, while third-ranked Declo has won six straight to win its conference title. The Hornets reached the playoffs for the ninth year in a row.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments