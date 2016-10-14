Eagle tops Rocky Mountain in battle of pod leaders

For any other football team, Slayter Jeffries and Devan Bridgewater would probably be The Guy.
But at Eagle High, the two quarterbacks trade off, adapting the Mustangs’ playbook to whatever is most likely to traumatize their opponent.
On Friday night at Thunder Stadium, it was Jeffries’ turn under center.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior scored three touchdowns in the first half to carry Eagle to a 30-20 victory over Rocky Mountain in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference contest between Pod B unbeatens.
Jeffries finished with 108 yards on 19 carries as the Mustangs improved to 8-0 heading into the final game of the regular season.
“It is a credit to the coaching staff, but mostly it is a credit to those two young men who root for one another,” Eagle coach Paul Peterson said. “Everybody wants to be singularly ‘The Guy’, but they put the team in front of themselves, even though it’s not easy.”
After seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the 5A state media poll, both quarterbacks see no reason to question their coach’s game plan.
“I just love how we are all playing as a team. We’re brothers. We’re trusting the coaching staff,” said Bridgewater, who completed 12-of-17 passes for 101 yards. “If it is me or Slayter, it doesn’t matter.”
As Eagle’s offense has found its rhythm under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Virden, who led Meridian to a state title in 2005, the Mustangs’ defense is in the midst of one of the strongest runs in school history.
Heading into Friday’s game, Eagle limited opponents to a conference-leading 170 yards and 9.7 points per game.
“Our defense is amazing. They hit hard,” Bridgewater said. “I think it helps our offense, too, just going against them every day at practice.”
With their final regular-season game looming against Borah next Saturday at Dona Larsen Park, Peterson stresses the Mustangs have many obstacles ahead.
“There is a lot on the line next week, so we don’t want to get caught up in 8-0. That’s kind of silly,” Peterson said. “It’s about one game between us and Borah, and the eight previous weeks don’t have a lot to do with next week.”
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments