Bishop Kelly High 50 Skyview 21

Bishop Kelly's Daniel Cantrell sacks Skyview's Wyatt Storer and knocks the ball loose during a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly's Luke Burley runs the ball against Skyview during a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Bishop Kelly hosts Skyview for a 4A high school football game on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman