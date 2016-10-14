Borah football clinches playoff berth; Capital, Mountain View roll

BORAH 17, KUNA 13
Kegan Lester ran for a pair of TDs as the Lions (5-3, 3-1) clinched a 5A state playoff berth for the second year in a row.
Borah takes on 5A SIC Pod B leader Eagle next week with a chance to improve its seed for the playoffs.
CAPITAL 41, MERIDIAN 7
CAPITAL 41, MERIDIAN 7
Eagles QB Drew Korf completed 18-of-23 passes for 155 yards and three TDs, and he added 69 yards and a TD on the ground as Capital (7-1, 4-0) rolled to its sixth straight victory.
Micah Hagler added 116 rushing yards and a TD, and Carter Johnson returned a kickoff 91 yards for the game’s final score.
MTN. VIEW 58, NAMPA 3
Caden Hansen ran for 130 yards and four TDs on 10 carries as the Mavericks racked up 313 rushing yards in a mercy-rule rout.
Mountain View (7-1, 4-0) held Nampa to 101 yards of offense and a fourth-quarter field goal, setting up a matchup at Capital next week for the 5A SIC Pod A championship.
TIMBERLINE 15, CENTENNIAL 13
Centennial mounted a last-minute drive, but Justus Kjellander’s potential game-winning, 39-yard field goal was wide left, allowing Timberline (2-6, 1-3) to earn its first 5A SIC Pod B win.
VALLIVUE 42, CALDWELL 14
Jerred Monnier ran for 159 yards and three TDs, and added a touchdown catch, as the Falcons (6-2, 4-2) scored the final 21 points to pull away.
Landon Cain added 59 rushing yards and two TDs as Vallivue outgained Caldwell in yards 415-163.
MIDDLETON 58, MTN. HOME 0
The Vikings defense held Mountain Home to 56 yards in the shutout.
Middleton (5-3, 3-3) QB Garrett Gasaway went 9-of-12 for 153 yards and four TDs. Chase Downs caught three of those TDs, hauling in four passes for 94 yards.
EMMETT 59, RIDGEVUE 7
The Huskies (6-2, 4-2) scored early and often on their way to their fourth straight win.
WEISER 19, PAYETTE 15
Isaac Vogt broke a 47-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback for the Wolverines (4-4, 3-1).
Weiser totaled 327 yards on the ground — 117 from Braden Bumgarner, 90 from Vogt and 62 each from Juan Garcia and Jacen Smith.
HOMEDALE 35, PARMA 6
The Trojans (4-3, 1-2) jumped out to a 35-0 lead and held Parma to 117 yards for its first 3A SRV win of the season.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 21, MELBA 9
Vandals QB Ben Knudson ran for 124 yards and added 41 yards and a TD through the air for a key 2A WIC win. Jed Lowen also returned an interception for a score for McCall (6-1, 3-1).
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 40, MARSING 6
Nick Tuttle completed 14-of-23 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns, and Josh de Jong caught eight passes for 199 yards and four TDs as the Trojans (3-4, 1-3) scored their first 2A WIC victory of the season, extending Marsing’s losing streak to 22 games.
WILDER 71, GARDEN VALLEY 28
Wilder senior quarterback Caulen Michael ran for 262 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries, and he completed 6-of-10 passes for 86 yards to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference win.
Fabian Blanco turned three touches into 134 yards of offense and returned an interception for a touchdown for Wilder (5-2), and Norman Gonzalez also made a pair of interceptions.
NOTUS 52, HORSESHOE BEND 0
The Pirates (6-1, 2-0) posted their first shutout since Oct. 18, 2013, setting up a battle with Wilder next week for first place in the 1A WIC.
SALMON RIVER 42, COUNCIL 14
QB Tucker Boyd racked up 223 total yards and four TDs, and Canyon Harper added 249 rushing yards and two TDs as Salmon River (7-1, 3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the 1A Long Pin.
Comments