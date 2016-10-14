High School Football

October 14, 2016 6:36 PM

Live scoreboard: Week 7 Treasure Valley high school football

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Get all the latest high school football scores and updates from around the Treasure Valley, including several games with playoff implications as the regular season winds down.

In 5A, Rocky Mountain and Eagle meet in a battle atop the 5A SIC Pod B. And in 4A, Skyview travels to Bishop Kelly atop the 4A SIC standings. We broke all of tonight’s big games and playoff implications in our weekly preview.

Also, be sure to check out who all the individual and team statistical leaders in the 5A and 4A SIC.

Live Blog Live scoreboard: Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football
&nbsp;

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Inside the Borah-Capital high school football rivalry

View more video

Sports Videos