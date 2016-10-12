Columbia, Boise High football meet needing win for playoff hopes

The Boise High football team hosts Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dona Larsen Park in a battle of two teams fighting to keep their playoff chances alive.
Boise (2-5, 0-3 5A SIC Pod A) is tied with for last place in its pod with two weeks left in the regular season, while the Wildcats (2-5, 1-2) sit a game behind Meridian for the third and final guaranteed playoff berth out of the pod.
Boise is led by junior quarterback Will McMullin, who tops the 5A SIC with 1,728 passing yards. But he’s thrown 18 interceptions to go with his 14 TDs.
The Braves have lost four straight, but they’ve routed Columbia the past two years 40-13 and 48-8.
Columbia, which has won two games for the first time since 2013, leans on running back Allamar Alexander, who ranks third in the 5A SIC with 702 rushing yards.
