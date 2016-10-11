Location of Idaho high school state football championship games set

The Idaho High School Activities Association has released the criteria for where it will hold the 2016 state championship football games.
The state finals, held Nov. 18 or 19, move around the state’s three universities depending on the regional matchups and where the state championship was held the last time those two regions played.
For example, Mountain View and Highland played the 5A state championship at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2014. So if a team from Boise or the western part of the state (District Three) faced another Eastern Idaho team in the finals, the game will move to Idaho State’s Holt Arena.
Two teams from the same region — like last year’s Mountain View vs. Rocky Mountain matchup at Albertsons Stadium — will not have to travel.
CLASS 5A
▪ West vs. east, or north vs. east at Holt Arena
▪ West vs. north at Kibbie Dome (University of Idaho)
CLASS 4A
▪ West vs. east, or west vs. north at Boise State (Albertsons Stadium or Dona Larsen Park)
▪ North vs. east at Kibbie Dome
CLASS 3A
▪ West vs. east at Boise State
▪ North vs. east, or north vs. west at Kibbie Dome
CLASS 2A
▪ West vs. east at Boise State
▪ West vs. north at Kibbie Dome
▪ North vs. east at Holt Arena
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
▪ West vs. north, or west vs. east at Boise State
▪ North vs. east at Kibbie Dome
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
▪ West vs. east, or west vs. north at Boise State
▪ North vs. east at Kibbie Dome
