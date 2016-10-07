Mountain Home football ends 22-game losing streak

MOUNTAIN HOME 30, CALDWELL 14
Mountain Home earned its first win in more than two years, ending a 22-game losing streak with a home victory against Caldwell. Chris Wright had 113 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, and Esmer Castillo added 102 rushing yards as the Tigers racked up 309 yards on the ground. Mountain Home had not won since a 60-35 rout of Twin Falls on Sept. 5, 2014.
BORAH 21, TIMBERLINE 10
Senior Kegan Lester ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries, and sophomore Ellis Magnuson’s pick was one of four Borah takeaways against the rival Wolves. Senior Trevor Detwiler added a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap the Lions’ scoring.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 43, KUNA 14
Left tackle Connor Wood scored his second career touchdown on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, and Carter Kuehl accounted for 190 of Rocky Mountain’s 331 rushing yards.
EMMETT 37, VALLIVUE 26
Emmett handed Vallivue its second loss of the season and moved from fourth to third in the 4A SIC standings. Michael Walker had 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Huskies.
COLUMBIA 21, NAMPA 13
Garrett Turner connected with receivers Payton Mills and Gabriel Camario for a pair of scores, and Allomar Alexander rushed for another to give Columbia its second win of the season. The Wildcats last had two wins in a season in 2013.
BISHOP KELLY 57, RIDGEVUE 6
Bishop Kelly pushed its win streak to 15 games with a dominant victory over Ridgevue.
FRUITLAND 46, WEISER 0
Fruitland won its 13th game in a row over rival Weiser with 518 total yards and its first shutout of the season to take over sole possession of first in the 3A SRV.
NEW PLYMOUTH 34, MCCALL-DONNELLY 26
New Plymouth ended McCall-Donnelly’s winning streak at five games and took over the top spot in the 2A WIC.
MELBA 43, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 18
Melba totaled 434 yards and forced five Nampa Christian turnovers to win in 2A WIC play.
HORSESHOE BEND 77, RIMROCK 12
Colter Elliott ran for 275 yards and two TDs, and Gavin Miller added three TD passes to lead Horseshoe Bend.
WILDER 55, IDAHO CITY 26
Wilder maintained a share of first place in the 1A WIC behind Caulen Michael’s four-touchdown night — one rushing, one receiving and two passing. Ezequiel Vargas hauled in five passes for 151 yards and two TDs, and Cristian Aguilar completed 3-of-4 passes for 75 yards and two scores.
SALMON RIVER 50, TRI-VALLEY 20
Canyon Harper accounted for 32 of Salmon River’s points, keeping the defending 1A Division II state champions in a share of first place in the 1A Long Pin.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
