Capital football completes season sweep of Boise School District

CAPITAL 62, BOISE 7
Capital hauled in five interceptions to complete a sweep of its Boise School District rivals for the 12th time in 13 years, invoking the mercy rule and a running clock for the third straight week.
Quarterback Drew Korf completed 12-of-14 passes for 215 yards and four TDs for the Eagles (6-1, 3-0 5A SIC Pod A), who have won four in a row. Micah Hagler added a pair of rushing TDs for Capital.
Capital raced out to a 41-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and it stretched its lead to 62-7 before both teams played a scoreless second half.
Receiver Jesse Healy racked up 104 receiving yards and two TDs, and he returned the game’s opening kickoff 82 yards for another score.
EAGLE 32, CENTENNIAL 16
No. 1-ranked and undefeated Eagle rallied from a 10-3 halftime deficit to hold off an upset bid on the road.
The Mustangs (7-0, 3-0 5A SIC Pod B) forced four turnovers to come from behind. QB Devan Bridgewater ran for 37 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Jonas Loyens iced the game with 121 rushing yards and a late TD run.
SKYVIEW 41, MIDDLETON 7
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Storer completed 17-of-25 passes for 285 yards and four TDs to lead the Hawks (5-2, 4-1 4A SIC) to a key conference victory and their fourth straight win overall.
Senior receiver Kyle Pierce was Storer’s top target, hauling in seven passes for 117 yards and three TDs. DeMonte Horton added five catches for 100 yards and a TD.
The Skyview defense held Middleton (4-3, 2-3) to 147 yards of offense as the Hawks invoked the mercy rule midway through the third quarter.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments