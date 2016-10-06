Capital football completes season sweep of Boise School District

0:18 38 schools play Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Football 7-on-7 tourney Pause

1:06 Behind the scenes at the All-Idaho photo shoot

1:54 Rocky Mountain wins 5A title

1:23 Boise State specialists take pride in being "weird"

2:05 Mother Earth Brew Co. opens in Nampa, Idaho

2:12 Kieran Donahue on moving inmates from the tent

1:49 Tom Dale on inmate tent facility

0:54 Craig Hanson on inmate tent facility

0:49 Here's what officers saw during active-shooter training at a Meridian school

0:44 Sneak peek: Christ Chapel