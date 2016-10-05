Capital High football eyes city sweep in Thursday matchup against Boise

With the Boise State football team playing Friday, three Treasure Valley high school football games have been moved to Thursday. Centennial hosts No. 1 Eagle, Capital plays Boise at Dona Larsen Park, and Skyview welcomes Middleton in a 4A SIC battle.
BOISE AT CAPITAL
Capital can complete a season sweep of its Boise School District opponents with a win over Boise at Dona Larsen Park.
The Eagles already beat Borah 47-6 and Timberline 35-7, and last week’s 55-13 rout of Nampa gave Capital coach Todd Simis his 100th program victory.
Simis is 100-36 in 13 seasons at Capital — a winning percentage of 73.5 percent.
Capital (5-1, 2-0) is knotted in a three-way tie for first in the 5A SIC Pod A standings with Mountain View and Meridian, which face each other Friday.
After winning two of its first three games, Boise looks to halt a three-game losing streak.
EAGLE AT CENTENNIAL
Unbeaten Eagle has put the clamps down on opposing offenses in recent weeks, winning by mercy rule in three of its past four games while allowing a combined 13 points.
That trend is likely to continue against Centennial (3-3, 0-2 5A SIC Pod B), which has been held to six points in two straight losses.
The Mustangs’ 5A Southern Idaho Conference-leading defense has dipped to a season-low average of 8.7 points per game, while the offense is churning out 36.7 points per game.
Eagle (6-0, 2-0) has won seven in a row against Centennial, with the Patriots’ last victory coming in both teams’ 2009 season opener.
MIDDLETON AT SKYVIEW
Tough conference losses to Bishop Kelly and Emmett have dropped Middleton (4-2, 2-2) into a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference with three regular-season games to go.
The Vikings have the league’s second-ranked defense at 11.5 points per game, and they’ll put it to the test against Skyview’s 34.2 points per game average, second best in the 4A SIC.
In their past six meetings, each team has won three games, but Middleton has won three of the past four, including a 22-21 victory in 2015.
Skyview (4-2, 3-1) enters on a three-game winning streak in which they have outscored opponents 145-35.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments