Capital High football eyes city sweep in Thursday matchup against Boise

0:18 38 schools play Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Football 7-on-7 tourney Pause

1:06 Behind the scenes at the All-Idaho photo shoot

1:54 Rocky Mountain wins 5A title

1:13 The "other" Boise State quarterbacks

2:33 Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires on the Treefort main stage

10:07 Sam McCaskill pre-New Mexico

6:32 Jake Roh pre-New Mexico

1:25 Safe and healthy: Boise students walk to school

2:21 Meet Meridian's Hero Dog Jaxson

1:14 Boise goes 'Gilmore Girls' crazy