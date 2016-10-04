Eagle, Bishop Kelly football No. 1 again in state media poll

Two Treasure Valley high school football teams continued their run as the top-ranked team in the state as Eagle (5A) and Bishop Kelly (4A) both remain undefeated.
Eagle routed Timberline 42-7 on Thursday last week to improve to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the 5A SIC Pod B. And in 4A, Bishop Kelly edged Middleton 20-11 on the road to remain atop the 4A SIC standings.
Bishop Kelly has been ranked No. 1 all season, while Eagle has taken the top spot in every poll except the preseason rankings.
The rest of the 4A classification saw a reshuffle as Vallivue moved up to No. 3, Emmett climbed to No. 4 and Middleton and Skyview tied for fifth.
Week 6 poll
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Eagle (9)
6-0
48
1
2.
Lewiston
6-0
38
2
3.
Coeur d'Alene (1)
3-2
24
3
4.
Madison
6-0
20
4
5.
Mountain View
5-1
18
5
Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Bishop Kelly (8)
6-0
48
1
2.
Skyline (2)
6-0
42
2
3.
Vallivue
5-1
26
4
4.
Emmett
4-2
16
5
t-5.
Middleton
4-2
9
3
t-5.
Skyview
4-2
9
—
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Shelley (7)
5-0
45
1
2.
Sugar-Salem (2)
5-0
38
2
3.
South Fremont (1)
6-0
36
3
4.
Kimberly
5-0
19
4
5.
Fruitland
4-2
12
5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
St. Maries (6)
6-0
43
2
2.
Aberdeen (3)
5-0
41
1
3.
Firth
4-1
28
4
4.
Declo
4-2
21
5
5.
McCall-Donnelly (1)
5-0
14
—
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 2, North Fremont 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Raft River (9)
5-0
49
1
2.
Valley
5-0
37
2
3.
Troy
5-0
30
3
4.
Lapwai
4-1
17
4
5.
Notus (1)
5-0
11
5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 2, Prairie 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (5)
5-0
45
1
2.
Salmon River (5)
5-1
43
2
3.
Kendrick
4-1
26
4
4.
Deary
3-1
22
3
5.
North Gem
4-1
14
5
Others receiving votes: None.
Voters:
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Jeff Pinkham, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
