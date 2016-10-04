High School Football

October 4, 2016 8:44 PM

Eagle, Bishop Kelly football No. 1 again in state media poll

By Michael Lycklama

Two Treasure Valley high school football teams continued their run as the top-ranked team in the state as Eagle (5A) and Bishop Kelly (4A) both remain undefeated.

Eagle routed Timberline 42-7 on Thursday last week to improve to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the 5A SIC Pod B. And in 4A, Bishop Kelly edged Middleton 20-11 on the road to remain atop the 4A SIC standings.

Bishop Kelly has been ranked No. 1 all season, while Eagle has taken the top spot in every poll except the preseason rankings.

The rest of the 4A classification saw a reshuffle as Vallivue moved up to No. 3, Emmett climbed to No. 4 and Middleton and Skyview tied for fifth.

Week 6 poll

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Eagle (9)

6-0

48

1

2.

Lewiston

6-0

38

2

3.

Coeur d'Alene (1)

3-2

24

3

4.

Madison

6-0

20

4

5.

Mountain View

5-1

18

5

Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Bishop Kelly (8)

6-0

48

1

2.

Skyline (2)

6-0

42

2

3.

Vallivue

5-1

26

4

4.

Emmett

4-2

16

5

t-5.

Middleton

4-2

9

3

t-5.

Skyview

4-2

9

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Shelley (7)

5-0

45

1

2.

Sugar-Salem (2)

5-0

38

2

3.

South Fremont (1)

6-0

36

3

4.

Kimberly

5-0

19

4

5.

Fruitland

4-2

12

5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

St. Maries (6)

6-0

43

2

2.

Aberdeen (3)

5-0

41

1

3.

Firth

4-1

28

4

4.

Declo

4-2

21

5

5.

McCall-Donnelly (1)

5-0

14

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 2, North Fremont 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Raft River (9)

5-0

49

1

2.

Valley

5-0

37

2

3.

Troy

5-0

30

3

4.

Lapwai

4-1

17

4

5.

Notus (1)

5-0

11

5

Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 2, Prairie 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (5)

5-0

45

1

2.

Salmon River (5)

5-1

43

2

3.

Kendrick

4-1

26

4

4.

Deary

3-1

22

3

5.

North Gem

4-1

14

5

Others receiving votes: None.

Voters:

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Jeff Pinkham, Post Register

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

