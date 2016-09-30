Live sideline video a boon for 5A SIC football teams

Chatting with a coaching friend in California last year, then-Borah assistant football coach Jason Burton learned of a package that would allow the Lions’ coaches and players to watch near instant replays on the sideline during the game.
Burton and the rest of the Lions program scrambled to raise money, and by Week 5 they had a big screen TV installed on their sideline pulling in camera feeds from the end zone and the press box. “From then, everyone was like, ‘What is that?’ ” said Burton, now the Borah head coach. “It was definitely an advantage we had.”
Programs from around the Treasure Valley have followed suit, and 5A SIC sidelines this fall are littered with teams huddled around televisions or their position coach and an iPad. Instead of operating in the fog of war or waiting until Monday, coaches can pinpoint what went wrong and show their players how to fix it seconds after coming off the field.
“When we didn’t have that, it was just clustered. We didn’t know what was going on,” Rocky Mountain center Zach Redd said. “It’s really good evidence, and it’s easier to see it. It picks up our mistakes really fast.”
