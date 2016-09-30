Live sideline video a boon for 5A SIC football teams

3:34 Inside the Borah-Capital high school football rivalry Pause

0:18 38 schools play Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Football 7-on-7 tourney

1:06 Behind the scenes at the All-Idaho photo shoot

1:54 Rocky Mountain wins 5A title

2:02 Want a very special handbag? The answer: Bella Modi

1:47 Paper making as a philosophy of life

3:04 Trading dodge balls for camping: A new philosophy in physical education

2:34 Era conscious fashion and art get hip in Boise

0:46 You can give Jelly Bean a home at 'See Spot Walk'

1:21 A historic library becomes a center for veterans