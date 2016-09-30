Rocky Mountain holds off Borah; Capital, Meridian, Mountain View and Kuna also win

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 19, BORAH 14
Rocky Mountain survived four turnovers, being held to one offensive touchdown and the Lions’ fourth-quarter comeback to pull out a homecoming win. The Grizzlies led 19-0 entering the fourth quarter before a Chase Nett 15-yard TD catch and a Kegan Lester 10-yard TD run cut the lead to five. But Rocky Mountain recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock. Carter Kuehl ran for 93 yards, and Damian McKenney added 82 rushing yards for the Grizzlies.
CAPITAL 56, NAMPA 13
Capital forced three turnovers — including two fumble recoveries by senior linebacker Tim Neumeyer — to win its fourth consecutive game. Quarterback Drew Korf kept up his strong senior campaign, going 13-for-18 passing for 197 yards and four total touchdowns.
MERIDIAN 37, BOISE 20
Boise jumped out to a 10-0 lead but couldn’t hold the momentum in the 5A SIC Pod A matchup. Meridian quarterback Isaac Hatvani accounted for three of Meridian’s five touchdowns, and running backs Andrew Wiemer and Luke Schrear combined for 128 yards.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 50, COLUMBIA 7
Mountain View won its fifth straight game with a mercy-rule rout of one-win Columbia. The Mavericks are tied with Capital and Meridian at 2-0 in the 5A SIC’s Pod A. No further details were provided at press time.
KUNA 23, CENTENNIAL 6
Kuna won for the third time in four games, creating a three-way tie for third in the 5A SIC’s Pod B. No further details were provided at press time.
VALLIVUE 34, RIDGEVUE 8
Senior running back Jerred Monnier ran for 175 yards to increase his 4A SIC rushing lead to 1,210 yards as Vallivue topped Ridgevue in the first meeting of Vallivue School District rivals. Quarterback Lan Larison completed 9-of-13 passes for 198 yards with TD passes to Monnier and Nick Fox.
EMMETT 49, CALDWELL 0
Emmett rebounded from back-to-back losses with a blowout against Caldwell. QB Dane Buck had a hand in five of the Huskies’ seven TDs and finished 12-for-14 passing for 260 yards. Caldwell committed five turnovers as four Huskies grabbed interceptions.
SKYVIEW 55, MOUNTAIN HOME 0
Skyview invoked the mercy rule with the help of a dominant defense, which limited Mountain Home to 23 yards. It was the second straight year the Hawks have shut out the Tigers, who failed to score for the third time in four games. QB Wyatt Storer threw for 293 yards and seven TDs, including four to receiver DeMonte Horton.
FRUITLAND 49, HOMEDALE 7
Fruitland handed Homedale back-to-back losses in 3A SRV play for the first time since 2014 with 455 total yards. Phoenix Ruffin ran for 192 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, and Canaan Bourcy scored twice to pace the Grizzlies.
WEISER 21, PARMA 19
Weiser stayed in the hunt for the 3A SRV regular-season title as Brody VonBrethorst, Juan Garcia and Isaac Vogt each scored for the Wolverines.
NEW PLYMOUTH 56, MARSING 0
New Plymouth dominated defensively, limiting Marsing to a single first down and 5 yards to remain unbeaten in the 2A Western Idaho Conference. Senior cornerback Cody Fernley returned an interception for a score as the Pilgrims ran out to a 42-0 halftime lead.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 26, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 0
Quarterback Ben Knudson connected with Kaden Deluna on a pair of touchdown passes as McCall-Donnelly improved to 5-0 to hang on to a share of first place in the 2A WIC with New Plymouth. Kyle Sellers and Doug Wilkinson added rushing TDs, and the Vandals took advantage of four Nampa Christian turnovers.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 20, MELBA 14
Senior quarterback Luke Lithander threw a pair of touchdown passes and Obi Gee opened the game with a 73-yard run for a score as Cole Valley Christian held off Melba’s late charge.
SALMON RIVER 54, GARDEN VALLEY 12
Sophomore Canyon Harper collected five TDs as the Savages won their Long Pin opener. Gabe Gonzalez added nine tackles and two sacks, while Clayton Shepherd and Payton Baugh each had fumble recoveries for Salmon River.
WILDER 39, HORSESHOE BEND 26
Caulen Michael, Ezequiel Vargas and Oscar Puga each ran for more than 100 yards as Wilder won its Western Idaho Conference opener and improved to 3-2. Horseshoe Bend was led by Colter Elliott and Adrian Dewey, who scored two rushing TDS apiece.
