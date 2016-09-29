Kuna High assistant football coach arrested on drug charges

Robby Lee Washington, an assistant football coach at Kuna High, was arrested on drug charges by Nampa Police on Thursday afternoon.
Washington was booked into the Canyon County Jail on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of paraphernalia with intent to use.
Washington — who coached Optimist Football in Boise for three years and for one year at Hillside Junior High, according to his bio on the Kuna team’s website — was also arrested on controlled substance and paraphernalia charges in 2010.
Washington played at Boise State from 1987-89, according to Boise State’s record book.
The story was first reported by KIVI TV.
