September 27, 2016 6:22 PM

Eagle, Bishop Kelly football continue runs as No. 1-ranked teams

By Michael Lycklama

For Eagle and Bishop Kelly, the formula is becoming well-worn — another week, another win and another No. 1 ranking in the state media poll.

Both the Mustangs and the Knights came out on top of the latest 5A and 4A state rankings, released Tuesday evening. It is the fourth straight week at No. 1 for Eagle, while unanimously top-ranked Bishop Kelly has been No. 1 in 4A all season.

Eagle opened its 5A SIC Pod B schedule last week with a 41-6 victory over Kuna, while Bishop Kelly needed overtime to finally put away Emmett.

Around the state, Shelley overtook Sugar-Salem as the No. 1 team in 3A. And Salmon River dropped to No. 2 in 1A Division II after a 52-20 loss to Lapwai snapped its 13-game winning streak.

Week 5 poll

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Eagle (9)

5-0

48

1

2.

Lewiston

5-0

35

3

3.

Coeur d’Alene (1)

3-2

24

2

4.

Madison

5-0

23

4

5.

Mountain View

4-1

18

5

Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Bishop Kelly (10)

5-0

50

1

2.

Skyline

5-0

40

2

3.

Middleton

4-1

25

4

4.

Vallivue

4-1

20

5

5.

Emmett

3-2

13

3

Others receiving votes: Skyview 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Shelley (4)

5-0

41

2

2.

Sugar-Salem (4)

5-0

39

1

3.

South Fremont (1)

5-0

34

3

4.

Kimberly (1)

4-0

24

4

5.

Fruitland

3-2

12

5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Aberdeen (6)

5-0

45

1

2.

St. Maries (4)

5-0

40

2

3.

West Jefferson

4-1

26

3

4.

Firth

4-1

24

4

5.

Declo

3-2

9

5

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 6.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Raft River (10)

5-0

50

1

2.

Valley

4-0

37

2

3.

Troy

4-0

30

4

4.

Lapwai

3-1

16

5

5.

Notus

4-0

7

Others receiving votes: Oakley 6, Prairie 2, Glenns Ferry 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (5)

4-0

45

2

2.

Salmon River (5)

4-1

43

1

3.

Deary

3-1

28

3

4.

Kendrick

3-1

19

4

5.

North Gem

3-1

12

5

Others receiving votes: Carey 3.

Voters:

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Jeff Pinkham, Post Register

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

