Eagle, Bishop Kelly football continue runs as No. 1-ranked teams

3:34 Inside the Borah-Capital high school football rivalry Pause

0:18 38 schools play Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Football 7-on-7 tourney

1:06 Behind the scenes at the All-Idaho photo shoot

1:54 Rocky Mountain wins 5A title

1:05 Replacing old elementaries with new

1:42 Boise State football practice - Sept. 27, 2016

11:51 Boise State defensive coordinator talks Utah State

1:17 Couple baffled why someone would steal their cat

4:08 Music video: Steady Rush, "Where We Belong"

1:03 College of Western Idaho debate team assesses the Clinton-Trump contest

1:55 Is it a debate moderator's job to fact-check?