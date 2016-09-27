Eagle, Bishop Kelly football continue runs as No. 1-ranked teams

For Eagle and Bishop Kelly, the formula is becoming well-worn — another week, another win and another No. 1 ranking in the state media poll.
Both the Mustangs and the Knights came out on top of the latest 5A and 4A state rankings, released Tuesday evening. It is the fourth straight week at No. 1 for Eagle, while unanimously top-ranked Bishop Kelly has been No. 1 in 4A all season.
Eagle opened its 5A SIC Pod B schedule last week with a 41-6 victory over Kuna, while Bishop Kelly needed overtime to finally put away Emmett.
Around the state, Shelley overtook Sugar-Salem as the No. 1 team in 3A. And Salmon River dropped to No. 2 in 1A Division II after a 52-20 loss to Lapwai snapped its 13-game winning streak.
Week 5 poll
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Eagle (9)
5-0
48
1
2.
Lewiston
5-0
35
3
3.
Coeur d’Alene (1)
3-2
24
2
4.
Madison
5-0
23
4
5.
Mountain View
4-1
18
5
Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Bishop Kelly (10)
5-0
50
1
2.
Skyline
5-0
40
2
3.
Middleton
4-1
25
4
4.
Vallivue
4-1
20
5
5.
Emmett
3-2
13
3
Others receiving votes: Skyview 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Shelley (4)
5-0
41
2
2.
Sugar-Salem (4)
5-0
39
1
3.
South Fremont (1)
5-0
34
3
4.
Kimberly (1)
4-0
24
4
5.
Fruitland
3-2
12
5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Aberdeen (6)
5-0
45
1
2.
St. Maries (4)
5-0
40
2
3.
West Jefferson
4-1
26
3
4.
Firth
4-1
24
4
5.
Declo
3-2
9
5
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 6.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Raft River (10)
5-0
50
1
2.
Valley
4-0
37
2
3.
Troy
4-0
30
4
4.
Lapwai
3-1
16
5
5.
Notus
4-0
7
—
Others receiving votes: Oakley 6, Prairie 2, Glenns Ferry 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (5)
4-0
45
2
2.
Salmon River (5)
4-1
43
1
3.
Deary
3-1
28
3
4.
Kendrick
3-1
19
4
5.
North Gem
3-1
12
5
Others receiving votes: Carey 3.
Voters:
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Jeff Pinkham, Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
