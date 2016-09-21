Timberline football hosts Rocky Mountain on Thursday

The 5A Southern Idaho Conference kicks off its pod schedules this week, and the race for playoff seeding starts with Grizzlies traveling to Dona Larsen Park at 7 p.m. Thursday to take on Timberline.
Defending state champ Rocky Mountain (3-1) had its 13-game winning streak snapped at home last week by Mountain View. The Grizzlies rely on their option-based attack, running for 341.3 yards per game. Carter Kuehl leads the 5A SIC with 704 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Timberline (1-3) has allowed a league-high 36.3 points per game this season, and the Wolves are trying to snap a four-game losing streak to Rocky Mountain.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments