Vallivue High football coach OK after Friday health scare

Vallivue’s Layne Coffin dropped to his knees on the sideline during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Bishop Kelly with a cramp in his sides and his right arm falling numb. But Coffin said emergency room doctors at Caldwell’s West Valley Medical Center couldn’t find anything wrong after the game.
“They ran a scan on me to make sure everything was OK. It was,” Coffin said. “I’m not really sure what it was, but I feel good. I’m getting better each day. I’m a little sore, but I’m good.”
Coffin has the Falcons 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the 4A SIC in his 10th season at the school. Vallivue hosts Mountain Home (0-4, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
