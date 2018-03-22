1A Division II All-Idaho boys basketball team

BOYS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SLADE DILL, DIETRICH
Why he is player of the year: The classification had no match for the 6-foot-7 senior wing, who racked up 19 double-doubles and three triple-doubles in 26 games. He stuffed the stat sheet every night with his size, muscle, range and ball handling, averaging 20.9 points, 15.2 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.0 assists to lead the Blue Devils to a third-place finish. He finished his career with 1,151 points and 906 rebounds.
Never miss a local story.
Coach’s comment: “I have never seen a high school player dominate the boards the way Slade does, at any level,” Dietrich coach Wayne Dill said.
What others are saying: “Slade was a one-of-a-kind player at our division. Those type of players don’t appear very often,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said.
What’s next: Dill plans to go on a two-year, LDS church mission.
JONNY HILLMAN, GENESIS PREP
The defending player of the year led the Jaguars to their second straight state title. The 6-1 junior guard set the tone for Genesis Prep, directing traffic while averaging 19.3 points per game and adding 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
KADE SHAW, DIETRICH
The 5-11 senior guard took on each opponent’s top guard, racking up 5.4 steals per game. Then he’d come down the court and light up the scoreboard, finishing his career with 1,035 points. He scored 19.7 per game as a senior while adding 4.6 rebounds.
HAYDEN WAYMENT, CAREY
The Panthers could turn to the 5-10 senior at any position and he’d find a way to get the job done. He shot 35 percent behind the arc to score 13.5 points per game. But he also mixed it up in the paint to grab 7.5 rebounds a night.
JUNIOR WILLIAMS, GENESIS PREP
The 6-1 senior point guard served as the Jaguars’ coach on the floor, making sure the back-to-back state champs got organized. He was a threat off the dribble and behind the arc, scoring 10.3 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE DILL, DIETRICH
Dill repeats as 1A Division II’s top coach after a 24-2 season and a third-place trophy.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Lance Nichols
Council
6-0
Senior
Forward
12.9 ppg, 12.7 reb, 4.1 blk
Spencer Permann
Rockland
6-4
Senior
Center
16.2 ppg, 8.9 reb, 2.3 blk
Jalen Kirk
Deary
6-0
Senior
Guard
16.2 ppg, 7.8 reb, 4.2 ast
Chip Mitchell
Tri-Valley
6-3
Senior
Point guard
14.3 ppg, 9.3 reb, 4.4 ast
Brett Rosengrant
Council
5-8
Senior
Point guard
14.5 ppg, 5.6 ast, 3.7 stl
HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
Comments