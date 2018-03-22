Dietrich senior Slade Dill dribbles past Genesis Prep junior Jacob Schutz on March 2 during the 1A-DII boys basketball state tournament at Rocky Mountain High in Meridian.
Dietrich senior Slade Dill dribbles past Genesis Prep junior Jacob Schutz on March 2 during the 1A-DII boys basketball state tournament at Rocky Mountain High in Meridian. Pat Sutphin, Times-News

Boys High School Basketball

1A Division II All-Idaho boys basketball team

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

March 22, 2018 06:10 PM

BOYS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SLADE DILL, DIETRICH

 

Why he is player of the year: The classification had no match for the 6-foot-7 senior wing, who racked up 19 double-doubles and three triple-doubles in 26 games. He stuffed the stat sheet every night with his size, muscle, range and ball handling, averaging 20.9 points, 15.2 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.0 assists to lead the Blue Devils to a third-place finish. He finished his career with 1,151 points and 906 rebounds.

Coach’s comment: “I have never seen a high school player dominate the boards the way Slade does, at any level,” Dietrich coach Wayne Dill said.

What others are saying: “Slade was a one-of-a-kind player at our division. Those type of players don’t appear very often,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said.

What’s next: Dill plans to go on a two-year, LDS church mission.

JONNY HILLMAN, GENESIS PREP

The defending player of the year led the Jaguars to their second straight state title. The 6-1 junior guard set the tone for Genesis Prep, directing traffic while averaging 19.3 points per game and adding 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

KADE SHAW, DIETRICH

The 5-11 senior guard took on each opponent’s top guard, racking up 5.4 steals per game. Then he’d come down the court and light up the scoreboard, finishing his career with 1,035 points. He scored 19.7 per game as a senior while adding 4.6 rebounds.

HAYDEN WAYMENT, CAREY

The Panthers could turn to the 5-10 senior at any position and he’d find a way to get the job done. He shot 35 percent behind the arc to score 13.5 points per game. But he also mixed it up in the paint to grab 7.5 rebounds a night.

JUNIOR WILLIAMS, GENESIS PREP

The 6-1 senior point guard served as the Jaguars’ coach on the floor, making sure the back-to-back state champs got organized. He was a threat off the dribble and behind the arc, scoring 10.3 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE DILL, DIETRICH

Dill repeats as 1A Division II’s top coach after a 24-2 season and a third-place trophy.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Lance Nichols

Council

6-0

Senior

Forward

12.9 ppg, 12.7 reb, 4.1 blk

Spencer Permann

Rockland

6-4

Senior

Center

16.2 ppg, 8.9 reb, 2.3 blk

Jalen Kirk

Deary

6-0

Senior

Guard

16.2 ppg, 7.8 reb, 4.2 ast

Chip Mitchell

Tri-Valley

6-3

Senior

Point guard

14.3 ppg, 9.3 reb, 4.4 ast

Brett Rosengrant

Council

5-8

Senior

Point guard

14.5 ppg, 5.6 ast, 3.7 stl

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

