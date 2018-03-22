Lapwai’s Emmitt Taylor drives toward the basket along the baseline as Ferris’ Shamrock Campbell defends on the play during the second quarter of the championship game of the Avista Holiday Tournament.
Boys High School Basketball

1A Division I All-Idaho boys basketball team

By Michael Lycklama

March 22, 2018 05:56 PM

BOYS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: EMMIT TAYLOR III, LAPWAI

 

Why he is player of the year: The 6-foot-4 senior wing poured in 24.4 points per game and led the Wildcats with 7.4 rebounds. Opposing coaches started and ended their game plan with slowing Taylor, but his smooth shot allowed him to shoot 49 percent from the floor and 41 percent behind the arc.

Coach’s comment: “He is definitely one of the best shooters and scorers in the state at any level,” Lapwai coach Bob Sobotta Jr. said.

What others are saying: “He can shoot, dribble drive, rebound, pass, etc. You literally have to guard him all over the floor, which opens up so many other possibilities for his teammates,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.

What’s next: He is weighing interest from community college and NAIA programs.

ETHAN CHRISTIANSON, AMBROSE

A scoring machine, the 6-2 senior guard averaged 26.4 points per game. Idaho’s reigning Gatorade baseball player of the year set an all-classification record by averaging 40.0 points at state, and he dropped 56 points on Oregon’s Baker High.

ZANE MUSSMANN, VALLEY

An automatic double-double, the 6-5 junior forward controlled the paint on both ends of the court, racking up 13.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He also erased any weak shots near the rim, blocking 2.1 shots a night for the state runner-up.

PAYCEN JENSEN, GRACE

The 6-1 senior point guard was the emotional leader on and off the court for the Grizzlies, who finished third at state. He poured in 17.3 points per game but had his hands in everything, adding 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals.

KENDALL LEIGHTON, LAPWAI

The state champs turned to their 6-3 junior guard on both ends of the floor. While locking down the opponent’s top option on the wing, Leighton averaged 11.6 points and 4.2 assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3.

COACH OF THE YEAR: BOB SOBOTTA JR., LAPWAI

He led Lapwai to back-to-back titles, beating opponents by 20.8 points per game.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Daxx Jorgensen

Grace

6-1

Senior

Forward

13.1 ppg, 8.1 reb, 3.0 ast

Hunter Chaffee

Prairie

6-2

Senior

Guard

15.6 ppg, 5.3 reb, 3.2 ast

Payton Sobotta

Lapwai

6-1

Junior

Point guard

11.4 ppg, 6.5 reb, 3.5 ast

Gavin Miller

Horseshoe Bend

5-9

Senior

Point guard

17.8 ppg, 10.6 ast, 7.2 stl

Spencer Schumacher

Prairie

6-4

Junior

Forward

13.1 ppg, 9.1 reb, 1.2 blk

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

