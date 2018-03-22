2A All-Idaho boys basketball team

BOYS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: AVERY CARLSEN, BEAR LAKE
Why he is player of the year: The 5-foot-11 senior point guard led the Bears to back-to-back state championships to earn player of the year honors for the second straight season. Carlsen, a four-year starter, averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 steals and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 82 percent from the free-throw line.
Never miss a local story.
Coach’s comment: “He knows what it takes to win and how to help his teammates succeed,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said.
What others are saying: “This young man was the catalyst for Bear Lake’s continued dominance and repeat as state champions. Avery is a leader in its truest form and a dang good ballplayer. He did anything that his team needed to win games,” Declo coach Jacoby Fox said.
What’s next: Carlsen is still deciding where he wants to play at the next level.
MICHAEL URE, RIRIE
A first-team selection for the second year in a row, the 6-7 junior forward increased his output this season to average a double-double of 19.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Ure added 3.3 blocked shots per game and shot 56 percent from the floor.
KEEGAN DUNCAN, DECLO
The 6-3 junior wing was a second-team pick a year ago and moves up to the first team after leading the Hornets to a third-place finish at state. Duncan contributed 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots per game.
GARRETT HAWKES, NORTH FREMONT
Capable of guarding an opposing team’s best player and leading his own team in scoring, the 6-3 junior guard paced the Huskies with 17.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game. He is 16 points shy of 1,000 career points.
HAYDEN PETERSON, BEAR LAKE
The 6-3 senior forward was a threat inside and out and a versatile complement to two-time player of the year Avery Carlsen. Peterson, a three-year starter, averaged 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as the Bears won back-to-back state championships.
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRANDON CARLSEN, BEAR LAKE
Carlsen is honored for the second straight year after back-to-back titles.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Jake Hall
Aberdeen
6-3
Senior
Point guard
13.8 ppg, 6.0 reb, 3.2 ast
Trey Smyer
Declo
5-9
Senior
Point guard
11.5 ppg, 3.0 ast, 2.4 stl
Jace Johnson
Ririe
5-8
Senior
Guard
15.4 ppg, 7.7 reb, 2.5 ast
Houston Peterson
Bear Lake
6-2
Senior
Wing
11.1 ppg, 5.2 reb
Trey Shaul
Bear Lake
5-7
Junior
Point guard
11.4 ppg, 3.8 ast, 3.4 stl
HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
Comments