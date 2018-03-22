Snake River’s Clancy Thomas was voted the 3A All-Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second season in a row.
Boys High School Basketball

3A All-Idaho boys basketball team

By Rachel Roberts

March 22, 2018 05:40 PM

BOYS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CLANCY THOMAS, SNAKE RIVER

 

Why he is player of the year: A repeat selection for the All-Idaho Player of the Year, the 6-foot-6 senior forward had the ability to post up or hit the outside shot, making him difficult to stop. Thomas, a four-year starter on varsity, averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists per game as the Panthers won the third-place trophy at state.

Coach’s comment: “Best player in 3A,” Snake River coach Robert Coombs said.

What others are saying: “He was a force on both ends of the floor. He had the ability to post you up or hit from outside. He brought a lot of experience and leadership as a four-year varsity player, and I know he’ll be greatly missed,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said.

What’s next: Thomas will continue his career at NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa University.

JAKE O’NEIL, FRUITLAND

The state champion Grizzlies’ leading scorer played all five spots at various times throughout the season, averaging 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. “A dominant force for us all year,” Fruitland coach Mike Fitch said of the 6-2 junior forward.

CHASE JEROME, KELLOGG

The Intermountain League MVP was lauded for his work ethic and physicality on both ends of the floor. Despite facing double teams and box-and-one defenses, the 6-0 senior guard contributed 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

CHANDLER PINCOCK, SUGAR-SALEM

The 6-2 senior wing’s baseline jumper in the closing seconds assured the Diggers the state consolation title in double overtime. Pincock averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, including 19.7 points at state.

TREY GAREY, KIMBERLY

The Bulldogs advanced to state for the first time since 2011 with the help of the 6-2 senior point guard’s leadership and diverse scoring ability. Garey contributed 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the state runner-up.

COACH OF THE YEAR: MIKE FITCH, FRUITLAND

Fitch led the Grizzlies to a 21-4 record and his fourth state title as head coach.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Mason Price

Shelley

6-3

Senior

Wing

12.6 ppg, 51.2% FG

Drake Stampfli

Fruitland

6-4

Junior

Forward

12.2 ppg, 5.3 reb

Connor Golay

Kimberly

6-1

Senior

Guard

11.2 ppg, 3.2 reb, 44.7% 3-pt

Jack Thompson

Shelley

6-3

Senior

Guard

11.8 ppg, 46% FG, 38.4% 3-pt

Jacob Richins

Fruitland

6-2

Senior

Wing

10.4 ppg, 4.3 reb, 2.2 ast

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

