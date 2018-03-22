3A All-Idaho boys basketball team

BOYS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CLANCY THOMAS, SNAKE RIVER
Why he is player of the year: A repeat selection for the All-Idaho Player of the Year, the 6-foot-6 senior forward had the ability to post up or hit the outside shot, making him difficult to stop. Thomas, a four-year starter on varsity, averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists per game as the Panthers won the third-place trophy at state.
Never miss a local story.
Coach’s comment: “Best player in 3A,” Snake River coach Robert Coombs said.
What others are saying: “He was a force on both ends of the floor. He had the ability to post you up or hit from outside. He brought a lot of experience and leadership as a four-year varsity player, and I know he’ll be greatly missed,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said.
What’s next: Thomas will continue his career at NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa University.
JAKE O’NEIL, FRUITLAND
The state champion Grizzlies’ leading scorer played all five spots at various times throughout the season, averaging 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. “A dominant force for us all year,” Fruitland coach Mike Fitch said of the 6-2 junior forward.
CHASE JEROME, KELLOGG
The Intermountain League MVP was lauded for his work ethic and physicality on both ends of the floor. Despite facing double teams and box-and-one defenses, the 6-0 senior guard contributed 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
CHANDLER PINCOCK, SUGAR-SALEM
The 6-2 senior wing’s baseline jumper in the closing seconds assured the Diggers the state consolation title in double overtime. Pincock averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, including 19.7 points at state.
TREY GAREY, KIMBERLY
The Bulldogs advanced to state for the first time since 2011 with the help of the 6-2 senior point guard’s leadership and diverse scoring ability. Garey contributed 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the state runner-up.
COACH OF THE YEAR: MIKE FITCH, FRUITLAND
Fitch led the Grizzlies to a 21-4 record and his fourth state title as head coach.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Mason Price
Shelley
6-3
Senior
Wing
12.6 ppg, 51.2% FG
Drake Stampfli
Fruitland
6-4
Junior
Forward
12.2 ppg, 5.3 reb
Connor Golay
Kimberly
6-1
Senior
Guard
11.2 ppg, 3.2 reb, 44.7% 3-pt
Jack Thompson
Shelley
6-3
Senior
Guard
11.8 ppg, 46% FG, 38.4% 3-pt
Jacob Richins
Fruitland
6-2
Senior
Wing
10.4 ppg, 4.3 reb, 2.2 ast
HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
Comments