Post Falls senior Jake Pfennigs was elected the 5A All-Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year by the state’s coaches.
Boys High School Basketball

5A All-Idaho boys basketball team unveiled. Meet the 10 best players in Idaho

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

March 21, 2018 04:22 PM

BOYS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JAKE PFENNIGS, POST FALLS

 

Why he is player of the year: A matchup nightmare all over the floor, the 6-foot-7 senior wing averaged a double-double of 17.3 points and 11.8 rebounds while adding 3.4 assists. His efficiency set him apart as he shot 44 percent behind the arc and 45 percent from the floor.

Coach’s comment: “His shooting range is legit NBA range. And at his size and with his skill, he causes all kinds of matchup problems,” Post Falls coach Mike McLean said.

What others are saying: “I think most teams just told themselves, ‘Hey, Jake is going to get his, so we just need to stop the other players,’ ” Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said.

What’s next: Multiple Pac-12 basketball coaches inquired, but he has signed to pitch for No. 1 Oregon State and could be selected in the 2018 MLB Draft.

JALEN GALLOWAY, MOUNTAIN VIEW

The College of Idaho signee and SIC Player of the Year led the 5A classification with 22.5 points per game while adding 9.3 rebounds. The 6-7 senior wing carried the Mavericks on his back all season with his dangerous inside-outside game.

DEREK MARLOWE, HILLCREST

The 6-3 senior point guard shined on the biggest stage, pouring in 22 points per game at state to lead the Knights to a second-place finish, up from his season average of 16.3. He set a school record with 10 3-pointers in a 43-point game.

ELLIS MAGNUSON, BORAH

Also a first-team All-Idaho wide receiver, the 6-1 junior point guard made jaws drop all year on the court with his dazzling moves and no-look passes. He scored 14.7 points a night despite his primary role as playmaker, where he averaged 5.6 assists.

PAUL PENNINGTON, BOISE

The 5-10 senior point guard was the heart and soul of the Braves the past three years. His fiery persona and knack for clutch shots led Boise’s rebuilding project. He poured in 15.5 points and led the SIC in assists (7.1) and steals (2.8).

COACH OF THE YEAR: DAVE AUSTIN, HILLCREST

He led Hillcrest to its first 5A state tournament, including a run to the finals.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Hunter Ranstrom

Rocky Mtn.

6-3

Senior

Guard

11.0 ppg, 6.1 ast, 5.1 reb

Austin Bolt

Borah

6-4

Soph.

Forward

12.1 ppg, 12.8 reb, 56% FG

Tyler O’Donnell

Rocky Mtn.

6-5

Senior

Wing

14.1 ppg, 4.0 reb

Tanner McCliment-Call

Post Falls

6-1

Senior

Guard

15.3 ppg, 3.4 ast, 49% 3-pt

Daxton Carr

Highland

6-7

Senior

Forward

18.1 ppg, 6.2 reb, 1.5 blk

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

