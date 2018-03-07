5A SIC boys basketball dunk contest

As per tradition, the Weiser High School band marched through school hallways, gathering students who went outside to cheer their boys basketball team on their way to the first round of the state basketball championship. Thursday, March 2, 2017.
The Rocky Mountain High boys basketball team beat Mountain View 61-59 in overtime Jan. 27 thanks to a pair of free throws from Tyler O'Donnell with 0.4 seconds left. The win is the 14th straight for the Grizzlies, who sit alone in first place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference.
Centennial High School's Talon Pinckney hits a game winning shot with under three seconds left to play to defeat Borah 38-36 during the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game held at Centennial High School in Boise.
The Boise State men's basketball team opens the Mountain West Tournament against Utah State at 7 p.m. MT on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Aggies beat the Broncos 71-65 on Feb. 10.
The Knox County Humane Society No Kill Animal Shelter in Galesburg, Illinois received donated old chairs to give to their shelter pets. The shelter said their pets give 'many licks and purrs of thanks'.
His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.