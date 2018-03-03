Fruitland 62, Kimberly 41 in the state 3A boys basketball championship

Fruitland celebrates with the state 3A boys basketball championship trophy after defeating Kimberly 62-41 Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland celebrates a teammate hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 62-41 win agasint Kimberly in the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland basketball coach Mike Fitch reacts to a three-point shot in the first half against Kimberly during the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland guard Cole Eiguren steals the ball from Kimberly's Connor Golay in the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland junior Drake Stampfli pulls up for a 3-pointer against Kimberly in the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland sophomore Joe Henggeler drives through four Kimberly defenders in the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland junior Jake O’Neil drives and shoots in the thick of Kimberly's defense during the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland senior Jacob Richins scrambles for a loose ball with Kimberly's Gage Burnham in the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland coach Mike Fitch hugs junior Cole Eiguren as he comes off the court near the end of the Grizzlies' 62-41 win over Kimberly for the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland celebrates winning the state 3A boys basketball championship, defeating Kimberly 62-41 Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland's student section goes wild after a non-starter enters the final minute of the 3A championship game against Kimberly. Colton Capps hit a 3-pointer and sparked frenzy among his piers in the Grizzlies' 62-41 victory in the state 3A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Fruitland celebrates winning the state 3A boys basketball championship, defeating Kimberly 62-41 Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
