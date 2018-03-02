Rocky Mountain 49, Borah 48 in the 5A state boys basketball tournament

Borah players react to a missed shot at the end of a 49-48 loss to Rocky Mountain in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah sophomore Austin Bolt gets upended trying to defen Rocky Mountain's Briggs Ranstrom in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah senior Dillon Young gets two fingers on the ball as Rocky Mountain's Brayden Hamilton puts a shot up in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain sophomore Briggs Ranstrom dribbles through Borah defenders Jay Ahlstrom and Ellis Magnuson in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain senior Hunter Ranstrom hits a 3-pointer defended by Borah's DeVaughn Williams in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain's student section cheers after a Grizzlies' 3-pointer in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain sophomore Briggs Ranstrom challenges a shot by Borah's Austin Bolt's in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain sophomore Briggs Ranstrom goes up to shoot with a foul by Borah's DeVaughn Williams in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah sophomore Austin Bolt gets tripped up after an in-bound pass against Rocky Mountain's defense in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain guard Briggs Ranstrom blocks a shot by Borah's DeVaughn Williams in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain senior Tyler O’Donnell drives to the hoop defended by Borah's Austin Bolt in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah junior Kyler Castro shoots on a drive defended by Rocky Mountain's Tyler O’Donnell in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah guard DeVaughn Williams looks to drive against Rocky Mountain in the semifinals of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain cheerleaders perform during the Grizzlies' semifinal game against Borah in the 5A state boys basketball tournament Friday, March 2, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com