Borah 44, Madison 39 in the 5A state boys basketball tournament

Borah sophomore Austin Bolt celebrates with teammates after a key rebound that helped thwart Madison's to score with seconds left in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Borah won the game 44-39 and advances to the semifinals Friday.
Darin Oswald
Borah sophomore Austin Bolt prevents Madison from scoring with seconds left in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah coach Jeremy Dennis puts a little body english on a free throw by his sophomore Austin Bolt. The shots iced the Lions' 44-39 first-round win against Madison Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the 5A state boys basketball tournament at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah students watch, cheer and record the Lions' 44-39 win over Madison in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah's Austin Bolt celebrates a 44-39 first-round over Madison in the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah junior DeVaughn Williams has his shot blocked by Madison's Kyle Jackson in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah junior Ellis Magnuson drives through Madison's defense for a score in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Appearing to want to fly away, Borah junior Ellis Magnuson gets fouled by Madison's Jordan Porter on a three point shot near the end of the first half. The Lions advanced to the semifinals with a 44-39 win over the Bobcats in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Madison boys basketball coach Travis Schwab complains to referee Mike Floch about a call in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Madison fans shout at officials at the end of the Bobcats' first round loss to Borah at the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah sophomore Austin Bolt drives past Madison's Joe Dougherty in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Madison huddles during a time out during the first round game against Borah in the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah forward Austin Bolt grabs a pass and shoots over Madison's Mason McWhorter in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford daho Center in Nampa.
Borah guard Kyler Castro hustles for a loose ball with Madison's Mason McWhorter in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah forward Austin Bolt blocks a shot by Madison's Jordan Porter in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah senior Jay Ahlstrom finds an easy path for a layup defended by Madison Cameron Webster in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah's bench celebrates as the Lions make a run after being down in the second half against Madison Thursday, March 1, 2018 in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament in Nampa.
