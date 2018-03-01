Rocky Mountain 53, Boise 45 in 5A state boys basketball first round

Boise's bench, two starters who fouled out of the game, cope with a 53-45 loss to Rocky Mountain in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain guard Garrett Hall goes airborne over Boise's Paul Pennington, Jr in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise guard Emmett Plummer gets control of the basketball and calles a time out after a scramble with Rocky Mountain's Tyler O’Donnell and Brayden Hamilton. The Braves and Grizzlies met in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Rocky Mountain's student section cheers as the Grizzlies pull away from Boise in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Rocky Mountain guard Brock Denison runs into Boise's Trevor Tatk and called for a charge on a fast break in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise senior Evan Massie looks to shoot by is swarmed by Rocky Mountain's Garrett Hall and Brayden Hamilton in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise senior Evan Massie forces the ball to hit Rocky Mountain's Brayden Hamilton out-of-bounds in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise's bench cheers after a teammate Lucas Centeno scores and is fouled by a Rocky Mountain player in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Rocky Mountain senior Tyler O’Donnell drives past Boise's Emmett Plummer in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Rocky Mountain sophomore Cooper Frith brings down a rebound against Boise's Paul Pennington, Jr. in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Rocky Mountain senior Hunter Ranstrom shoots up the ball defended by Boise's Paul Pennington, Jr. in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise guard Paul Pennington, Jr. brings to ball on offense during the Braves' first round 5A game against Rocky Mountain Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise senior Lucas Centeno gets past Rocky Mountain's Briggs Ranstrom for a score in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise senior Trevor Tatko shoots a 3-pointer defended by Rocky Mountain's Briggs Ranstrom in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise junior Cole Alton goes back up after an offensie rebound defended by Rocky Mountain's Briggs Ranstrom in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise junior Cole Alton drives to the basket through Rocky Mountain's defense in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Boise students look for a basket the Braves' first round state 5A boys basketball game against Rocky Mountain Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
