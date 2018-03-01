Herculean, last-second effort ensures two SIC teams advance to 5A basketball state semis

Two 5A Southern Idaho Conference teams advanced to the boys basketball state tournament semifinals Thursday afternoon. And two more are on deck in the first round Thursday evening.
Rocky Mountain (22-3) and Borah (21-3) advanced through the first round, setting up a rematch between the SIC rivals in the state semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Rocky Mountain leads the season series 2-1, beating the Lions in the rubber match two weeks ago in the district semifinals.
“We’ve got our hands full tomorrow,” Borah coach Jeremy Dennis said. “Both teams know each other, so there are probably not going to be any surprises.”
Never miss a local story.
Check back for recaps on the Centennial vs. Post Falls and Mountain View vs. Hillcrest games later tonight.
[Related: Live scores, updated brackets in all six classification]
BORAH 44, MADISON 39
Borah’s Austin Bolt said it simply.
“It’s the worst feeling in the world when you lose,” he said. “Even if you know you’re going to lose, I still hate losing.”
The sophomore forward made sure the Lions didn’t Thursday, racking up 17 points and 15 rebounds, then carrying the Lions on his back in the closing moments.
Nursing a one-point lead in the final 20 seconds, Bolt blocked a potential game-winning shot, then scrambled to force a jump ball. When Madison retained possession and missed another possible game-winner, Bolt battled all the way to the floor for the rebound, drawing a foul.
Bolt drained two free throws with 15.8 seconds left to push the lead to three, then he dove to the floor again for a steal with 7.1 seconds left.
After DeVaughn Williams sank two more free throws to stretch the lead to five and put the game away, Bolt stole the inbounds pass for good measure, drawing a bloody lip.
“The kid is special,” Dennis said. “He just willed us to win at the end there, doing the little things, getting rebounds, making the free throws. He’s hard to explain. He’s just good.”
Borah led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter only to watch Madison rally and take a 39-35 lead with 3:47 left. But thanks to Bolt and their defensive pressure, the Lions held Madison scoreless the rest of the way.
Jay Ahlstrom scored seven points, and DeVaughn Williams and Ellis Magnuson each added six points for Borah.
Spencer Hathaway scored eight points for Madison (19-4), which faces Boise (22-4) in a loser-out game at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Center.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 53, BOISE 45
Garrett Hall entered the season penciled into Rocky Mountain’s starting lineup. But a broken foot the first week of practice sidelined him the majority of the season, and he didn’t return to 100 percent until the district tournament.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard made up for lost time Thursday, erupting for 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ first-round victory at state.
“Garrett is an athletic freak,” Rocky Mountain senior guard Hunter Ranstrom said. “... Coming into the season, we knew Garrett was going to be that guy for us. To have him back at this time, it’s really brought our team along and got us going in the right direction.”
Ranstrom scored a game-high 15 points, and Brayden Hamilton finished with nine points and eight rebounds. But the Grizzlies advanced to the semifinals on the strength of their physical defense.
The 5A classification’s No. 1 defense held the No. 1 offense to 45 points, Boise’s second-lowest output of the season, and 18-for-52 (35 percent) shooting.
Rocky Mountain swarmed Boise point guard Paul Pennington with its deep rotation of long, athletic guards, holding Pennington to three points on 1-for-13 shooting. Pennington also had eight rebounds and six assists.
“Today was all about defense,” Rocky Mountain coach Dane Roy said. “Our defensive intensity, the way we played together as a team, was awesome. Offensively, it was not even our ‘B’ game. But that’s the beauty of our team. We hang our hat on the defensive end.”
Trevor Tatko scored 12 points, Lucas Centeno added 10 and Evan Massie finished with 10 for Boise.
Comments