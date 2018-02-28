Ex-Treasure Valley basketball star named one of the best in the West Coast Conference

Isaiah Wright’s decision to transfer to the University of San Diego has paid off in more ways than one.
After sitting out a year, the 2014 Borah High graduate earned the starting point guard spot for the Toreros this season. Then the West Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches elected the junior to the all-conference second team Tuesday.
The former Utah guard led San Diego with 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season, and he ranked second on the team in both points (13.3) and rebounds (5.0).
San Diego (18-12, 9-9 WCC) finished sixth in the West Coast Conference standings, earning a first-round bye at the conference tournament. The Toreros open the tournament against No. 3 BYU (22-9, 11-7) at 2 p.m. MT Saturday in Las Vegas.
Never miss a local story.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments