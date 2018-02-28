Borah High grad and San Diego guard Isaiah Wright was elected to the all-West Coast Conference second team Tuesday.
Borah High grad and San Diego guard Isaiah Wright was elected to the all-West Coast Conference second team Tuesday. Gregory Bull AP

Ex-Treasure Valley basketball star named one of the best in the West Coast Conference

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

February 28, 2018 07:43 PM

Isaiah Wright’s decision to transfer to the University of San Diego has paid off in more ways than one.

After sitting out a year, the 2014 Borah High graduate earned the starting point guard spot for the Toreros this season. Then the West Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches elected the junior to the all-conference second team Tuesday.

The former Utah guard led San Diego with 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season, and he ranked second on the team in both points (13.3) and rebounds (5.0).

San Diego (18-12, 9-9 WCC) finished sixth in the West Coast Conference standings, earning a first-round bye at the conference tournament. The Toreros open the tournament against No. 3 BYU (22-9, 11-7) at 2 p.m. MT Saturday in Las Vegas.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

