Bishop Kelly 60, Skyview 56 in the 4A District Three boys basketball championship

Bishop Kelly celebrates a 60-56 win over Skyview for the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly senior Max Rice scores on a drive to the basket defended by Skyview's Cayden Wright and Jayson Hibbard in the for the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly junior Jackson Lightner gets a hand up on Skyview's Jayson Hibbard on the starting jump ball of the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Skyview guard Brady Taylor saves the ball from going out of bounds but tosses the ball into the waiting hands of Biship Kelly's Henry Hunter during the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly guard Henry Hunter scores while being fouled by Skyview's Jayson Hibbard during the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly students cheer during the Knights' 4A District Three championship game against Skyview Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly senior Troy Colleran challenges Skyview forward Jayson Hibbard's shot during the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Skyview senior Taylor Thuernagle drives on Bishop Kelly's Henry Hunter during the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Skyview guard Brady Taylor loses the basketball on a drive through the Bishop Kelly defense in the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly senior Max Rice gets pressured by Skyview defenders Cayden Wright and Brady Taylor late in the 4A District Three championship game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly cheerleaders group up for a cheer with students during the 4A District Three championship Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly wins the 4A District Three championship with a 60-56 win over Skyview Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Skyview High School in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com