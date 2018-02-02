Meridian 56, Mountain View 53 in 5A boy's basketball

Meridian's boys basketball team celebrates its 56-53 win over Mountain View for the annual Stinky Sneaker rivalry Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Meridian High students storm the court and celebrate winning the spirit award, the Randy Fout Memorial Stinky Sneaker Trophy after the boys basketball team defeated Mountain View 56-53 Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Mountain View senior Jalen Galloway drives to the hoop defended by Meridian's Preston Chandler and Ross Wallis Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Meridian guard Donovan Sanor drives to the basket on a fast break during the Warriors' 56-53 win over Mountain View Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Meridian forward Spencer Tolman moves the basketball on Mountain View's Ellyan Alibegic during the annual Stinky Sneaker rivalry game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Mountain View senior Galen Galloway fouls Meridian's Spencer Fair as they chase a loose ball Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Mountain View junior Cooper Anderson drives the baseline late in the fourth quarter but is called for charging on Meridian's Spencer Tolman in the annual Stinky Sneaker rivalry game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Meridian forward Preston Chandler has the ball knocked free by a Mountain View defender while driving to the hoop Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Meridian forward Micah Franklyn drives through Mountain View defenders Cooper Anderson (5) and Jalen Galloway in the first half Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Mountain View senior Cooper Anderson dives for a loose ball during the annual Stinky Sneaker rivalry boys basketball game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Mountain View sophomore Ethan Ojukwu fights for a rebound with Meridian freshman Brody Rowbury in the annual Stinky Sneaker rivalry boys basketball game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
Meridian High students breath in the glory of the Stinky Sneaker, a school spirit trophy that travels to the school with the most, following the rivalry boys basketball game with Mountain View Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Meridian High School.
