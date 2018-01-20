Boise 62, Borah 51 in 5A SIC boys basketball

Boise junior Emmett Plummer chases a loose ball with Borah's DeVaughn Williams Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High School.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise High junior Cole Alton brings down a defensive rebound in a struggle with Borah's Austin Bolt and Jay Ahlstrom Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High. The Braves won the game 62-51 in a crosstown rivalry featuring the top two teams in 5A SIC boys basketball.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise guard Paul Pennington, Jr. drives over the top of Borah's Kyler Castro scoring and drawing a foul Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise junior Emmett Plummer attempts to block a shot by Borah junior Ellis Magnuson in the second half of a crosstown rivalry Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High School.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah guard DeVaughan Williams scores on an acrobatic drive the basket Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise junior Emmett Plummer dives to save the ball during the Braves' basketball game with Borah Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah junior Ellis Magnuson drives the lane against Boise's defense in the fourth quarter of a 5A SIC contest featuring the two top-ranked teams Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise senior Evan Massie pulls up for a three-point shot against Borah Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise High's student section cheers following a 3-pointer by one of the Braves Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. After being tied at halftime, Boise pulled away from crosstown rival Borah in the second half to win 62-51.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise junior Cole Alton drives to basket as Borah's Ellis Magnuson looks to block the shot Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise guard Paul Pennington, Jr. pushes the ball up court after a turnover by Borah Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah senior Jay Ahlstrom drives the baseline defended by Boise's Cole Alton Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah junior Ellis Magnuson drives to the basket defended by Boise's Trevor Tatko Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah forward Alex Jimenez looks to pass after an offensive rebound Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise senior Paul Pennington, Jr. drives for a lay-up defended by Borah's Alex Jimenez Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise High junior Cole Alton pushes through the Borah perimeter on a drive to the basket Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise guard Trevor Tatko lays the ball in past Borah's Ellis Magnuson Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Boise High.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com