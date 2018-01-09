More Videos

    The Vallivue High boys basketball team beat Bishop Kelly 57-55 on Caleb Rhoton’s buzzer-beating 3-point short on Jan. 4, 2018, in Caldwell, Idaho.

The Vallivue High boys basketball team beat Bishop Kelly 57-55 on Caleb Rhoton’s buzzer-beating 3-point short on Jan. 4, 2018, in Caldwell, Idaho. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
Boys High School Basketball

Idaho’s only undefeated boys basketball teams top 5A, 4A, 3A rankings

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

January 09, 2018 06:05 PM

With the calendar turning to 2018, Idaho only has three undefeated boys basketball teams remaining. And all three top their respective classification in the latest state media poll released Tuesday.

Borah earned eight first-place votes to move into sole possession of the No. 1 ranking in 5A for the first time this season. The Lions nearly lost their perfect record last week at Mountain View. But Borah rallied from an 18-point, second-half deficit for a double-overtime victory.

The state’s other undefeated teams include Preston (4A) and Snake River (3A). See the full rankings below.

WEEK 5 POLL

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Borah (8)

10-0

45

t-1

2. Boise

9-1

39

4

3. Post Falls (2)

8-5

26

t-1

4. Rocky Mountain

8-3

25

3

5. Madison

10-2

10

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 5.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Preston (10)

11-0

50

1

2. Skyview

7-3

37

3

3. Burley

7-3

24

4. Lakeland

7-2

12

5. Minico

8-4

11

5

Others receiving votes: Vallivue 8, Middleton 4, Bishop Kelly 2, Century 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Snake River (10)

10-0

50

1

2. Fruitland

8-3

35

2

3. Sugar-Salem

8-3

25

3

4. Shelley

8-5

14

4

5. Kimberly

8-3

11

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 6, Payette 5, Parma 4.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Ririe (4)

10-2

43

1

2. Bear Lake (5)

8-3

42

2

3. St. Maries (1)

7-1

30

3

4. Declo

9-2

11

5

5. Aberdeen

10-2

10

4

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 8, West Side 6.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Lapwai (10)

10-2

50

1

2. Prairie

8-2

34

3

3. Valley

7-3

23

2

4. Horseshoe Bend

8-2

16

4

5. Potlatch

6-2

14

t-5

Others receiving votes: Grace 6, Challis 4, Liberty Charter 1, Oakely 1, Wallace 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Dietrich (5)

8-1

45

1

2. Genesis Prep (5)

8-4

37

2

3. Carey

8-2

28

5

4. Deary

6-1

12

4

t-5. Salmon River

6-2

9

3

t-5. Garden Valley

6-1

9

Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 5, Council 2, Rockland 2, Butte County 1.

VOTERS

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Victor Flores, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Luke O'Roark, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Josh Grissom, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

    The Vallivue High boys basketball team beat Bishop Kelly 57-55 on Caleb Rhoton’s buzzer-beating 3-point short on Jan. 4, 2018, in Caldwell, Idaho.

