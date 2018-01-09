Idaho’s only undefeated boys basketball teams top 5A, 4A, 3A rankings

With the calendar turning to 2018, Idaho only has three undefeated boys basketball teams remaining. And all three top their respective classification in the latest state media poll released Tuesday.
Borah earned eight first-place votes to move into sole possession of the No. 1 ranking in 5A for the first time this season. The Lions nearly lost their perfect record last week at Mountain View. But Borah rallied from an 18-point, second-half deficit for a double-overtime victory.
The state’s other undefeated teams include Preston (4A) and Snake River (3A). See the full rankings below.
WEEK 5 POLL
Never miss a local story.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Borah (8)
10-0
45
t-1
2. Boise
9-1
39
4
3. Post Falls (2)
8-5
26
t-1
4. Rocky Mountain
8-3
25
3
5. Madison
10-2
10
—
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 5.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Preston (10)
11-0
50
1
2. Skyview
7-3
37
3
3. Burley
7-3
24
—
4. Lakeland
7-2
12
—
5. Minico
8-4
11
5
Others receiving votes: Vallivue 8, Middleton 4, Bishop Kelly 2, Century 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Snake River (10)
10-0
50
1
2. Fruitland
8-3
35
2
3. Sugar-Salem
8-3
25
3
4. Shelley
8-5
14
4
5. Kimberly
8-3
11
—
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 6, Payette 5, Parma 4.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Ririe (4)
10-2
43
1
2. Bear Lake (5)
8-3
42
2
3. St. Maries (1)
7-1
30
3
4. Declo
9-2
11
5
5. Aberdeen
10-2
10
4
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 8, West Side 6.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Lapwai (10)
10-2
50
1
2. Prairie
8-2
34
3
3. Valley
7-3
23
2
4. Horseshoe Bend
8-2
16
4
5. Potlatch
6-2
14
t-5
Others receiving votes: Grace 6, Challis 4, Liberty Charter 1, Oakely 1, Wallace 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Dietrich (5)
8-1
45
1
2. Genesis Prep (5)
8-4
37
2
3. Carey
8-2
28
5
4. Deary
6-1
12
4
t-5. Salmon River
6-2
9
3
t-5. Garden Valley
6-1
9
—
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 5, Council 2, Rockland 2, Butte County 1.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Victor Flores, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Luke O'Roark, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Josh Grissom, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments