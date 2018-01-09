Idaho’s only undefeated boys basketball teams top 5A, 4A, 3A rankings

0:14 Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly Pause

0:35 Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated

1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle

5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

2:26 Where's the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that 'bleeds'

1:48 His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.

2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees