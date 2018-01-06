Borah grad DeAndre Jones now in the same sentence as Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen

Borah High grad DeAndre Jones continues to prove all the doubters wrong.
Making his first start for Central Arkansas, the freshman became the second player in program history to record a triple-double Saturday in the Bears’ 101-91, double overtime victory at Lamar.
The other? Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen in 1987.
Jones’ triple-double included 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 4 of 10 from the floor.
“DeAndre is good enough to start, and has been good enough all season,” Central Arkansas coach Russ Pennell said in a story on the school’s website after the game. “… And he made some huge plays down the stretch. A triple-double is really impressive, especially from a freshman point guard.”
Jones converted a three-point play to give Central Arkansas (8-9, 2-2 Southland) a four-point lead with 4:01 left, and his 3-pointer stretched the lead to seven points with 1:33 remaining in the second overtime.
Jones was a first-team 5A All-Idaho selection a senior at Borah in 2016 but didn’t receive a single Division I scholarship offer coming out of high school. He spent one season at Link Year, a prep school in Bronson, Missouri, to improve his college exposure. But Central Arkansas was still the only Division I program to extend an offer.
After Saturday, he’s averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game for Central Arkansas. While Saturday marked his first start, he’s fourth on the team at 24.2 minutes per game.
