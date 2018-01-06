Borah grad and Central Arkansas guard DeAndre Jones, left, drives past UCLA’s Alex Olesinski on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.
Borah grad and Central Arkansas guard DeAndre Jones, left, drives past UCLA’s Alex Olesinski on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Michael Owen Baker AP
Borah grad and Central Arkansas guard DeAndre Jones, left, drives past UCLA’s Alex Olesinski on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Michael Owen Baker AP

Boys High School Basketball

Borah grad DeAndre Jones now in the same sentence as Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

January 06, 2018 09:57 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Borah High grad DeAndre Jones continues to prove all the doubters wrong.

Making his first start for Central Arkansas, the freshman became the second player in program history to record a triple-double Saturday in the Bears’ 101-91, double overtime victory at Lamar.

The other? Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen in 1987.

Jones’ triple-double included 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 4 of 10 from the floor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“DeAndre is good enough to start, and has been good enough all season,” Central Arkansas coach Russ Pennell said in a story on the school’s website after the game. “… And he made some huge plays down the stretch. A triple-double is really impressive, especially from a freshman point guard.”

Jones converted a three-point play to give Central Arkansas (8-9, 2-2 Southland) a four-point lead with 4:01 left, and his 3-pointer stretched the lead to seven points with 1:33 remaining in the second overtime.

Jones was a first-team 5A All-Idaho selection a senior at Borah in 2016 but didn’t receive a single Division I scholarship offer coming out of high school. He spent one season at Link Year, a prep school in Bronson, Missouri, to improve his college exposure. But Central Arkansas was still the only Division I program to extend an offer.

After Saturday, he’s averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game for Central Arkansas. While Saturday marked his first start, he’s fourth on the team at 24.2 minutes per game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated

    The Borah High boys basketball team rallied to beat Mountain View 64-61 in double overtime on Thursday thanks to Austin Bolt's buzzer-beating block on a game-tying 3-pointer.

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated 0:35

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated
Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly
Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston 0:57

Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston

View More Video