Rocky Mountain’s Lee joins BYU midseason; Slocum makes ESPNW’s Top 10

It was supposed to be a quiet year for former 5A All-Idaho basketball players of the year Kolby Lee and Destiny Slocum.
Lee, a 2017 graduate of Rocky Mountain High, was in the midst of serving a two-year Mormon church mission in Australia.
Mountain View alum Slocum was sitting out the college basketball season per NCAA transfer rules after leaving Maryland for Oregon State.
Those circumstances didn’t stop either Idahoan from making headlines this week.
Never miss a local story.
Lee returned home early from his mission for unspecified reasons and was added to the BYU men’s basketball roster on Tuesday. The 6-foot-10 center told the Idaho Statesman that he will redshirt this season.
Lee anchored the Grizzlies’ state championship run last season by averaging 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, and was named the Gatorade Idaho player of the year. He joins a BYU roster that includes Idaho high school products Rylan Bergersen (Borah High), Braiden Shaw (Eagle) and McKay Cannon (Shelley).
During the 2017 NCAA Tournament, Slocum made a 70-foot buzzer-beater in a victory over West Virginia. The shot made national headlines at the time and was again recognized this week by ESPNW when it was chosen as one of the top 10 women’s sports plays of the year.
Slocum’s shot was No. 6 on a list that included achievements from tennis great Serena Williams, WNBA star Maya Moore and Olympic swimming gold medalist Katie Ledecky.
What do @SloaneStephens, @katieledecky, @ShalaneFlanagan and @serenawilliams have in common?— espnW (@espnW) December 27, 2017
The top ten plays of the year, of course. https://t.co/doPPy9pNzH
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
Comments