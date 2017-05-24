Skyview grad Dranginis named to All-Danish League team, moves to Germany

Skyview High graduate Kyle Dranginis (2011) was named to the Danish Team of the Year by the website Fullcourt.dk, which covers Denmark’s top professional basketball league.
In his first season as a professional, Dranginis averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game to lead SISU Copenhagen to the league semifinals.
The 24-year-old former Gonzaga guard has since signed a one-year contract with Gladiators Trier in Germany’s second division.
“Kyle is a very intelligent player who will help us through his diverse abilities,” Trier coach Marco van den Berg told the team’s website. “He enjoyed a great education at Gonzaga and is versatile in positions one to three. In addition to playing, he convinced us with his leadership qualities. That’s also why I'm glad we could take him to Trier.”
