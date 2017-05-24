Former Skyview High guard Kyle Dranginis grabs a rebound for Gonzaga on March 5, 2016, during the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Boys High School Basketball

May 24, 2017 4:10 PM

Skyview grad Dranginis named to All-Danish League team, moves to Germany

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Skyview High graduate Kyle Dranginis (2011) was named to the Danish Team of the Year by the website Fullcourt.dk, which covers Denmark’s top professional basketball league.

In his first season as a professional, Dranginis averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game to lead SISU Copenhagen to the league semifinals.

The 24-year-old former Gonzaga guard has since signed a one-year contract with Gladiators Trier in Germany’s second division.

“Kyle is a very intelligent player who will help us through his diverse abilities,” Trier coach Marco van den Berg told the team’s website. “He enjoyed a great education at Gonzaga and is versatile in positions one to three. In addition to playing, he convinced us with his leadership qualities. That’s also why I'm glad we could take him to Trier.”

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

