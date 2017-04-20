300-win coach hired to lead New Plymouth boys basketball

College of Idaho men’s basketball assistant coach Jeff Lavender will take over the New Plymouth boys basketball program next season, the Pilgrims announced Thursday.
Lavender has coached the past four seasons with the College of Idaho. He previously spent 19 years as a high school head coach in California, compiling a 335-183 record between San Marcos and Santa Barbara, two schools that would compete in Idaho’s 5A classification.
Lavender replaces Mark Van Weerdhuizen, who stepped down earlier this month to focus on his family and his new job as the district’s technology director.
“It’s requiring a lot more of my time, and I didn’t feel like I could give the kids time they required,” Van Weerdhuizen said. “I put a lot of time in last year, and I didn’t want to put family through that anymore.”
Under Van Weerdhuizen, 32, New Plymouth went 116-103 in nine seasons, won five district titles, reached the 2A state tournament five times and finished as the state runner-up in 2011 and 2013.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments