April 18, 2017 4:06 PM

Borah High graduate Bergersen commits to BYU basketball team

By Rachel Roberts

Rylan Bergersen, a 2016 graduate of Borah High and a former 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year, announced his commitment to the BYU basketball team Tuesday.

Bergersen spent the past year at Link Year, a prep school in Bronson, Mo., where he averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting, 42 percent from 3-point range.

After taking official visits to BYU and Hawaii over the past two weekends, Bergersen said accepted a full-ride scholarship to BYU on Tuesday.

“They’ve been pretty consistent about talking to me throughout this whole process,” Bergersen said of the BYU staff. “They have really been on me a lot, and I’ve talked to them a lot. I loved going to visit. I fit in well with the coaches and players and the way they played. It just felt like the right place for me.”

Bergersen, a 6-foot-6 guard, said he will begin taking classes and working out with the team this summer.

As a senior for the Lions, Bergersen averaged 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Bergersen is the second Treasure Valley boys basketball player to commit to the Cougars this year. He joins Rocky Mountain High senior Kolby Lee, who plans to go on a two-year church mission before enrolling at BYU.

Lee congratulated Bergersen on Twitter.

Bergersen is the oldest son of Roberto Bergersen, a Boise State Hall of Famer and a second-round NBA Draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks in 1999.

“He’s supported me through every decision I’ve made,” Rylan said. “He left the decision up to me, but he’s given me all the info he possibly could.”

