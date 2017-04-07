After year at prep school, Borah’s DeAndre Jones commits to Division I scholarship

Former Borah High point guard DeAndre Jones announced his verbal commitment late Friday night to a full-ride scholarship from Central Arkansas of the Southland Conference.
Jones, a 2016 Borah graduate, spent the past year at Link Year, a prep school in Bronson, Mo., in an effort to draw the attention of major college programs. The plan paid off as the 5-10, 150-pound point guard drew an offer from Central Arkansas, as well as NCAA Division II and NAIA programs.
“I thought it would just be a good place to go to develop my game more and get bigger, stronger, faster and just kind of a year to get more recruitment,” Jones said. “I thought it’d be a good idea, and eventually it turned out to be good because that’s where Central Arkansas discovered me.”
Thankful for the opportunity to be a D1 basketball player, Its a dream come true. I'll be a Bear at University of Central Arkansas #rawrrr pic.twitter.com/FAPW6YTzas— DeAndre Jones (@deandre_jones3) April 8, 2017
Jones will sign his letter of intent April 12 and has a full four years of eligibility remaining.
Jones was a first-team All-Idaho selection as a senior at Borah, averaging 12.0 points. 5.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals a game. He attended Link Year with former Borah teammate Rylan Bergersen, who is still considering his college options.
Jones said with another Link Year teammate committed to Central Arkansas, it made the Conway, Ark., campus a soft landing spot.
“I thought going in there with someone that I know would be a really great start, and I think we’ll be a really great team,” Jones said.
Central Arkansas went 8-24 this season and returns its starting point guard from last year, senior Jordan Howard.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments