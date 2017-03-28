Rocky Mountain’s Terashima the second recipient of Steve Schroeder Memorial Scholarship

Rocky Mountain High senior point guard Kobe Terashima had the kind of season Steve Schroeder would have appreciated.
Terashima averaged a league-leading 6.7 assists per game, guiding the Grizzlies boys basketball team to district and state championships and earning 5A Southern Idaho Conference player of the year honors.
The award comes with a $2,400 college scholarship started in Schroeder’s memory.
Terashima’s selfless play is reflective of Schroeder’s legacy.
Schroeder taught physics and chemistry at Capital High beginning in 1969 and spent more than three decades keeping track of 5A SIC boys basketball stats. Schroeder produced weekly and season-ending reports for the league that were rich with detail, leaving no statistical category unaccounted for.
He died at his Boise home Oct. 24, 2014, from complications of cancer.
Bill Bogan, who runs Idahoops.com, has continued Schroeder’s statistical work, but opted not to accept a payment from the league so that the money could be used to create the annual scholarship.
“It is an incredible honor to receive this award. I would like to thank Mr. Schroeder and Mr. Bogan for their generosity and time in helping out our league,” Terashima said. “I would also like to thank my parents, teammates and coaches for helping me achieve this incredible honor.”
Terashima, who has committed to play for Montana State Billings beginning this fall, will use the scholarship toward education expenses, he said.
Rachel Roberts
