Rocky Mountain’s Lee receives Gatorade basketball player of year award for Idaho

Kolby Lee wrapped up his four-year varsity career two weeks ago with a state championship, and now the Rocky Mountain High senior has been named the 2016-17 Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The BYU signee averaged 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 65 percent from the floor as the Grizzlies finished the season 26-1.
Lee, a 6-foot-10 forward, had 15 points and 14 rebounds in the 5A state championship game, holding off rival Centennial 72-51 for the first state title in program history.
“Kolby Lee’s hard work and determination have propelled him to be one of the best big men to come out of Idaho in many years,” Rocky Mountain coach Dane Roy said. “He fights through constant double teams and collapsing defenses and has led our team to its best results to date.”
Lee plans to go on a two-year church mission before beginning his college career at BYU.
