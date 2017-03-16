Boys High School Basketball

March 16, 2017 8:15 PM

Another Idaho boys basketball coaching legend steps down

By Michael Lycklama



Bill Hawkins has resigned after 29 years of leading the Madison High boys basketball program in Rexburg and 33 years as a head coach in Idaho with a 596-295 career record, the Upper Valley Standard Journal first reported.

Hawkins led Madison to five state titles and 10 state championship games. His resignation marks another longtime Idaho boys basketball coach stepping down. Last year, Cary Cada resigned after 22 years at Borah and Chris Frost stepped down after 27 years at Highland.

SEVEN-TIME STATE CHAMP RESIGNS

Firth’s Scott Adams, who is tied with Rigby’s Elliott Anderson for the most boys basketball state titles in Idaho history at seven, stepped down Wednesday. Firth won four straight titles under Adams from 2007-10 and three straight from 2014-16.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Idaho’s most successful boys basketball coaches

Coach

State titles

Elliott Anderson

7

Scott Adams

7

Terry Jones

6

Bill Hawkins

5

Kirk Williams

5

Robert Coombs

5

Cary Cada

4

Charles Henry

4

Charley Bills

4

Don Haynes

4

Ferris Lynn

4

Lester Wade

4

Boys High School Basketball

