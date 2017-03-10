Boys High School Basketball

March 10, 2017 3:36 PM

Rosters for 4A SIC vs. 4A Great Basin boys basketball all-star game released

By Michael Lycklama

The top seniors from the 4A Southern Idaho Conference will take on the top seniors from the 4A Great Basin West Conference in the District Three vs. District Four high school boys basketball all-star game at 7 p.m. Monday at Jerome High.

Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students with activity cards.

Vallivue coach Ryan Lundgren will lead the District Three team, while Burley coach Jack Bagley will lead the District Four team.

Full rosters below.

DISTRICT THREE ALL-STARS

Nick Fitts, Vallivue

Dan Sabala, Bishop Kelly

Bronson King, Bishop Kelly

Caden Stevenson, Middleton

Reece Robinett, Middleton

Corbin Beets, Caldwell

Marcus Egusquiza, Mountain Home

David Kofoed, Middleton

Ammon Mafua, Ridgevue

Landon Cain, Vallivue

DISTRICT FOUR ALL-STARS

Logan Geist, Jerome

Matthew Brumley, Minico

Coty Hackett, Burley

Ryan Packham, Canyon Ridge

Alex Clegg, Jerome

Ace Christiansen, Burley

Tyson Durrant, Minico

Brien Ploss, Jerome

Peyton Richardson, Twin Falls

Travis Swanson, Wood River

Tyler Cook, Jerome

Zach Malina, Twin Falls (injured, not playing)

