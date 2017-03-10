Rosters for 4A SIC vs. 4A Great Basin boys basketball all-star game released

The top seniors from the 4A Southern Idaho Conference will take on the top seniors from the 4A Great Basin West Conference in the District Three vs. District Four high school boys basketball all-star game at 7 p.m. Monday at Jerome High.
Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students with activity cards.
Vallivue coach Ryan Lundgren will lead the District Three team, while Burley coach Jack Bagley will lead the District Four team.
Full rosters below.
DISTRICT THREE ALL-STARS
Nick Fitts, Vallivue
Dan Sabala, Bishop Kelly
Bronson King, Bishop Kelly
Caden Stevenson, Middleton
Reece Robinett, Middleton
Corbin Beets, Caldwell
Marcus Egusquiza, Mountain Home
David Kofoed, Middleton
Ammon Mafua, Ridgevue
Landon Cain, Vallivue
DISTRICT FOUR ALL-STARS
Logan Geist, Jerome
Matthew Brumley, Minico
Coty Hackett, Burley
Ryan Packham, Canyon Ridge
Alex Clegg, Jerome
Ace Christiansen, Burley
Tyson Durrant, Minico
Brien Ploss, Jerome
Peyton Richardson, Twin Falls
Travis Swanson, Wood River
Tyler Cook, Jerome
Zach Malina, Twin Falls (injured, not playing)
