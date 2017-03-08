Boys High School Basketball

March 8, 2017 10:07 PM

Watch Centennial’s Jackson win dunk contest at 5A SIC senior all-star game

By Rachel Roberts

BOISE

Centennial High senior Delveion Jackson’s 360-degree, two-handed dunk proved to be the winner in the dunk contest at the 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s senior all-star basketball game Wednesday night at Borah High.

Jackson, a UC Davis commit, and Rocky Mountain senior Kolby Lee — a BYU signee — advanced to the finals.

Other participants were Borah’s George Tarlas, Eagle’s Josh Pugmire, Boise’s Andrew Theobald and Capital’s Sloan Kruger and Justin Saunders.

In the 3-point contest, Boise’s Jack Streeby made 14 3s in 30 seconds, beating Centennial’s Jaydon Clark and Rocky Mountain’s Jacob Erickson in the finals.

Centennial’s Tori Williams, a Utah signee, won the girls 3-point contest.

