Watch Centennial’s Jackson win dunk contest at 5A SIC senior all-star game

Centennial High senior Delveion Jackson’s 360-degree, two-handed dunk proved to be the winner in the dunk contest at the 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s senior all-star basketball game Wednesday night at Borah High.
Jackson, a UC Davis commit, and Rocky Mountain senior Kolby Lee — a BYU signee — advanced to the finals.
Other participants were Borah’s George Tarlas, Eagle’s Josh Pugmire, Boise’s Andrew Theobald and Capital’s Sloan Kruger and Justin Saunders.
In the 3-point contest, Boise’s Jack Streeby made 14 3s in 30 seconds, beating Centennial’s Jaydon Clark and Rocky Mountain’s Jacob Erickson in the finals.
Centennial’s Tori Williams, a Utah signee, won the girls 3-point contest.
