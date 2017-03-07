Boys High School Basketball

March 7, 2017 3:24 PM

4A SIC all-conference boys basketball released. Where did your favorite player land?

By Michael Lycklama

Note: All-conference teams are chosen by the league’s coaches

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the year: Max Rice, jr., G, Bishop Kelly

Coach of the year: Alex Maxwell, Middleton

FIRST TEAM

Nick Fitts, sr., Vallivue

Cayden Wright, jr., Skyview

Dan Sabala, sr., Bishop Kelly

Bronson King, sr., Bishop Kelly

Caden Stevenson, sr., Middleton

Reece Robinett, sr., Middleton

SECOND TEAM

Corbin Beets, sr., Caldwell

Jayson Hibbard, jr., Skyview

Marcus Egusquiza, sr., Mountain Home

Steele Hadlock, jr., Vallivue

David Kofoed, sr., Middleton

HONORABLE MENTION

Ammon Mafua, sr., Ridgevue

Landon Cain, sr., Vallivue

Chase Downs, sr., Middleton

Connor Jensen, sr., Ridgevue

Luc Overton, sr., Emmett

Jacob Russell, sr., Bishop Kelly

Tyriq Perry, jr., Mountain Home

Jordan Gleim, sr., Emmett

AJ Woodruff, sr., Mountain Home

Hunter Sedillo, sr., Vallivue

Kyle Pierce, sr., Skyview

Brion Bethel Jr., sr., Mountain Home

