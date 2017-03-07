4A SIC all-conference boys basketball released. Where did your favorite player land?

Note: All-conference teams are chosen by the league’s coaches
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the year: Max Rice, jr., G, Bishop Kelly
Coach of the year: Alex Maxwell, Middleton
FIRST TEAM
Nick Fitts, sr., Vallivue
Cayden Wright, jr., Skyview
Dan Sabala, sr., Bishop Kelly
Bronson King, sr., Bishop Kelly
Caden Stevenson, sr., Middleton
Reece Robinett, sr., Middleton
SECOND TEAM
Corbin Beets, sr., Caldwell
Jayson Hibbard, jr., Skyview
Marcus Egusquiza, sr., Mountain Home
Steele Hadlock, jr., Vallivue
David Kofoed, sr., Middleton
HONORABLE MENTION
Ammon Mafua, sr., Ridgevue
Landon Cain, sr., Vallivue
Chase Downs, sr., Middleton
Connor Jensen, sr., Ridgevue
Luc Overton, sr., Emmett
Jacob Russell, sr., Bishop Kelly
Tyriq Perry, jr., Mountain Home
Jordan Gleim, sr., Emmett
AJ Woodruff, sr., Mountain Home
Hunter Sedillo, sr., Vallivue
Kyle Pierce, sr., Skyview
Brion Bethel Jr., sr., Mountain Home
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments