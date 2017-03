4A SIC all-conference boys basketball released. Where did your favorite player land?

1:11 With district title in hand, Rocky Mountain boys basketball turns focus to state Pause

7:52 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on his improvements and spring practices

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

4:54 Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

1:53 Headed to a job fair? Here's the best way to interview.

1:40 Boise State gymnasts exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

8:30 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin after first spring practice