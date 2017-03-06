Boys High School Basketball

March 6, 2017 7:23 PM

See who was selected for the state high school basketball all-star games

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Eleven girls and eight boys from the Treasure Valley were named to Idaho’s 2017 statewide all-star high school basketball game, which is hosted by North Idaho College on March 25.

The all-star game selects the state’s top seniors and puts them on teams that roughly pit the Boise metro area vs. the rest of the state. The Centennial girls lead the way with three selections, and Boise boys coach Manny Varela will lead the metro boys team.

See the full rosters below.

METRO GIRLS

Mandy Simpson, Boise

Macy Hansen, Butte Country

Tori Williams, Centennial

Ayana Amaechi, Centennial

Lauren Brocke, Centennial

Abby Mangum, Eagle

Cassidy Tiegs, Eagle

Kate Renfro, Horseshoe Bend

Hannah Peterson, Malad

Taeli Carrillo, Mountain View

Abby Kreiser, Mountain View

Haddi Williams, Ririe

Natalie Robison, Skyview

Alternates

Ashlie Watts, Kimberly

Kenzie Gunter, Marsh Valley

Coach: Carla Hansen, Butte County

REGION GIRLS

Kayla Fagan, Coeur d’Alene

Lauren Rewers, Lake City

Nina Carlson, Lake City

Iris Domebo, Lapwai

Koyama Young, Lapwai

Leah Dougherty, Madison

Maddy Tucker, Salmon River

Kelsey Auer, St. Maries

Amanda Rudd, Sugar-Salem

Jenna Abbott, Teton

Keelie Lawler, Timberlake

Allison Kirby, Timberlake

Alternates

Jacquelyn Mallet, Timberlake

Lillian Rhea, Lakeside

Coach: Eric Spencer, Lapwai

METRO BOYS

Jaxon Hughes, Ambrose

Bronson King, Bishop Kelly

Delveion Jackson, Centennial

JT Mahon, Council

Garrett Astle, Dietrich

Jaxon Edelmayer, Madison

Con Ball, Madison

Reece Robinett, Middleton

Cam Howard, Mountain View

Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain

Kobe Terashima, Rocky Mountain

Carson Lott, Skyline

Alternate

Alberto Sanchez, Weiser

Coach: Manny Varela, Boise

REGION BOYS

Jim Elkin, Buhl

Joey Naccarato, Coeur d’Alene

Jarod Greene, Blackfoot

Stephane Manzi, Genesis Prep

Sawyer Storms, Idaho Falls

Toby Colburn, Kellogg

Kenny Louie-McGee, Lake City

Ivory Miles-Williams, Lapwai

Trystan Bradley, Lewiston

Keeshawn Clarke, Lewiston

Jaden Brown, Pocatello

Kobi Gardea, Pocatello

Cameron McKeown, Post Falls

Alternates

Hunter Pickard, Moscow

Bryce Bronson, Coeur d’Alene

Coach: Jayson Ulrich, Lewiston

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

