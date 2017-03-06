See who was selected for the state high school basketball all-star games

Eleven girls and eight boys from the Treasure Valley were named to Idaho’s 2017 statewide all-star high school basketball game, which is hosted by North Idaho College on March 25.
The all-star game selects the state’s top seniors and puts them on teams that roughly pit the Boise metro area vs. the rest of the state. The Centennial girls lead the way with three selections, and Boise boys coach Manny Varela will lead the metro boys team.
See the full rosters below.
METRO GIRLS
Mandy Simpson, Boise
Macy Hansen, Butte Country
Tori Williams, Centennial
Ayana Amaechi, Centennial
Lauren Brocke, Centennial
Abby Mangum, Eagle
Cassidy Tiegs, Eagle
Kate Renfro, Horseshoe Bend
Hannah Peterson, Malad
Taeli Carrillo, Mountain View
Abby Kreiser, Mountain View
Haddi Williams, Ririe
Natalie Robison, Skyview
Alternates
Ashlie Watts, Kimberly
Kenzie Gunter, Marsh Valley
Coach: Carla Hansen, Butte County
REGION GIRLS
Kayla Fagan, Coeur d’Alene
Lauren Rewers, Lake City
Nina Carlson, Lake City
Iris Domebo, Lapwai
Koyama Young, Lapwai
Leah Dougherty, Madison
Maddy Tucker, Salmon River
Kelsey Auer, St. Maries
Amanda Rudd, Sugar-Salem
Jenna Abbott, Teton
Keelie Lawler, Timberlake
Allison Kirby, Timberlake
Alternates
Jacquelyn Mallet, Timberlake
Lillian Rhea, Lakeside
Coach: Eric Spencer, Lapwai
METRO BOYS
Jaxon Hughes, Ambrose
Bronson King, Bishop Kelly
Delveion Jackson, Centennial
JT Mahon, Council
Garrett Astle, Dietrich
Jaxon Edelmayer, Madison
Con Ball, Madison
Reece Robinett, Middleton
Cam Howard, Mountain View
Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain
Kobe Terashima, Rocky Mountain
Carson Lott, Skyline
Alternate
Alberto Sanchez, Weiser
Coach: Manny Varela, Boise
REGION BOYS
Jim Elkin, Buhl
Joey Naccarato, Coeur d’Alene
Jarod Greene, Blackfoot
Stephane Manzi, Genesis Prep
Sawyer Storms, Idaho Falls
Toby Colburn, Kellogg
Kenny Louie-McGee, Lake City
Ivory Miles-Williams, Lapwai
Trystan Bradley, Lewiston
Keeshawn Clarke, Lewiston
Jaden Brown, Pocatello
Kobi Gardea, Pocatello
Cameron McKeown, Post Falls
Alternates
Hunter Pickard, Moscow
Bryce Bronson, Coeur d’Alene
Coach: Jayson Ulrich, Lewiston
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
