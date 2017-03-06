Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Feb. 27-March 4

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kobe Terashima, Rocky Mountain: The senior guard helped the Grizzlies claim their first state championship in program history with a 72-51 victory over Centennial on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Terashima scored a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in the championship. In three tournament games, Terashima averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
