March 4, 2017 11:47 PM

Genesis Prep wins first state title; Bishop Kelly claims third place

Statesman staff

4A

Third place

Bishop Kelly 83, Idaho Falls 72

Max Rice scored 19 points, leading four Knights in double figures as Bishop Kelly (21-5) took the third-place game Saturday at Skyview High. Bronson King added 18 points, followed by Jacob Russell (17) and Dan Sabala (14). Bishop Kelly led from start to finish and by as many as 27 points. Cooper Peterson led Idaho Falls (13-14) with 19 points.

3A

Championship

Sugar-Salem 71, Snake River 69 (OT)

After 10 lead changes, nine ties and one overtime period, the Diggers came away with their first state title since 1994. Hayden Wood and Parker Miller paced Sugar-Salem (20-5) with 27 and 22 points, respectively. Clancy Thomas scored 26 for Snake River (21-4).

Consolation title

Weiser 61, Timberlake 37

Alberto Sanchez scored 26 points, Bridger Bumgarner recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wolverines (23-2) led wire-to-wire for a victory in the consolation championship. Jacob James scored nine points for Timberlake (14-10), which was making its second tournament appearance.

2A

Championship

Bear Lake 56, Ririe 39

Bear Lake rallied in the second half, outscoring Ririe 27-17 to claim the title. Avery Carlsen score 17 points for Bear Lake (23-4), while Matthew Johnson scored 15 for Ririe (22-3). The game featured seven lead changes and three ties.

1A Division I

Championship

Lapwai 57, Prairie 49

After finishing second the past two seasons, Lapwai never trailed in dispatching Prairie for the state title. Payton Sobotta scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats (24-1), while Emmit Taylor III and Ivory Miles-Williams added 13 apiece. Hunter Chaffee scored 12 points, and Patrick Chmelik had 11 for Prairie (20-5).

 

Consolation title

Ambrose 69, Riverstone 34

Defending champion Ambrose bounced back from a first-round loss to claim the consolation championship behind 10 points and 12 rebounds from Ethan Christianson. Jaxon Hughes added 18 points and Jack Roberts 10 for the Archers (20-6), who never trailed. Dedi Seme tallied 14 points for Riverstone (18-6), which was making its first appearance at the state tournament.

1A Division II

Championship

Genesis Prep 68, Dietrich 62

Genesis Prep won the school’s first state title in any sport, outlasting defending champion Dietrich. Jonny Hillman led the charge with 29 points for the Jaguars (21-4), while Stephane Manzi chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds. Slade Dill recorded a double-double for Dietrich (24-2) with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Kade Shaw added 14 points. The Blue Devils outscored Genesis Prep 26-20 in the final quarter but couldn’t pull off the comeback after trailing since the second quarter.

