Rocky Mountain wins the 5A boys basketball title with win over Centennial

Rocky Mountain wins the 5A boys basketball championship with a 72-51 win over Centennial Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

National Politics

Boise rally: Keep public lands public

More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers — all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.

Crime

New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

Boise police held a press conference March 3, 2017, to introduce new Boise police dog Edo. He replaces K9 Jardo, who died from a gunshot wound he suffered last November on duty. (Video by Katy Moeller)

Local

Isabelle teaches you to make a delicious oatmeal cookie

Isabelle Krake is off to college and is closing the bakery she's run inside her family's store, Bee Wise Goods, for three-and-a-half years. Luckily, lovers of her recipes can enjoy some special videos she recorded with some how-to instruction. Check out this recipe for her signature oatmeal cookies.

Entertainment

Meet Zoo Boise giraffes Julius Longfellow & Jabari

April, a pregnant giraffe in upstate New York who is being monitored online by animal lovers around the world, has generated a lot of interest in giraffes. Zoo Boise Assistant Director Liz Littman talks about Boise's giraffes while feeding them lettuce March 2, 2017. The public is invited to feed them during daily "Giraffe Encounters."

Sports Videos