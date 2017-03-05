Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston

Boys High School Basketball
The Rocky Mountain High boys basketball team beat Mountain View 61-59 in overtime Jan. 27 thanks to a pair of free throws from Tyler O'Donnell with 0.4 seconds left. The win is the 14th straight for the Grizzlies, who sit alone in first place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference.
Centennial High School's Talon Pinckney hits a game winning shot with under three seconds left to play to defeat Borah 38-36 during the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game held at Centennial High School in Boise.
More than 2,000 Idahoans gathered at the State Capitol for a Public Lands Rally on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sponsored by Idahoans for Public Lands, the rally featured speakers that spanned political spectrum, including Native Americans, motorized users, hunters and fishers, hikers and bikers — all of whom want to continue to keep public land in public ownership.
Preston beat Bishop Kelly 65-62 in the 2017 4A Idaho boys basketball state semifinals when Britten Atkinson made the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left.
Bogus Basin is hosting the Trudi Bolinder Memorial U16 and U19 super-G races this weekend. Check out some of the action from Friday.
Boise police held a press conference March 3, 2017, to introduce new Boise police dog Edo. He replaces K9 Jardo, who died from a gunshot wound he suffered last November on duty. (Video by Katy Moeller)
Brian Jackson, a professor in Boise State's physics department talks about the total solar eclipse, the rare celestial event that will happen Aug. 21, 2017, casting the entire middle of Idaho, including the Treasure Valley, in deep shadow in the middle of a summer morning.
Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice met with the media on Friday to discuss Saturday's game at Air Force and next week's Mountain West Tournament.
Isabelle Krake is off to college and is closing the bakery she's run inside her family's store, Bee Wise Goods, for three-and-a-half years. Luckily, lovers of her recipes can enjoy some special videos she recorded with some how-to instruction. Check out this recipe for her signature oatmeal cookies.
April, a pregnant giraffe in upstate New York who is being monitored online by animal lovers around the world, has generated a lot of interest in giraffes. Zoo Boise Assistant Director Liz Littman talks about Boise's giraffes while feeding them lettuce March 2, 2017. The public is invited to feed them during daily "Giraffe Encounters."